Surprise attendance from United Students Against Sweatshops (USAS) members in tonight’s Student Government Association (SGA) meeting had senators yelling and trying to maintain order in the Urban Life building. Frustrated with Georgia State University President [...]
Explore Atlanta’s Cabbagetown from restaurants to street art. The locations featured in this video include Sweet Cheats and Ria’s Bluebird. Videographers: Michael Straw and Taiwan Knox Editors: Michael Straw and Rukeem Collins Music: Say Good [...]
It’s been one day since The Signal first reported of Georgia State student Rakhaa Noaman who is stuck at an airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, along with her sister, because of President Donald Trump’s travel ban. [...]
According to Georgia State Dean of Students Darryl Holloman, the ban issued on student Asma Elhuni has been lifted. Georgia State police issued Elhuni’s ban on Thursday night after her removal from the Student Government [...]
Thursdays’ Student Government Association (SGA) meetings are usually a long, routinely process, reminiscent of class time, couple of yawns here and there, couple bills passed, an applause, nothing too risqué. But last week was everything [...]
Caleb reviews the film “Sleepless” starring Jaime Foxx and he talks about the impact that Barack Obama’s presidency on hip-hop culture. Host: Caleb Smith Director and Editor: Ben Abrams Music: Chucki Beats (Yuki Asemota) https://www.youtube.com/user/CHUKImusic