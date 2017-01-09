HOT TOPICS
  • Atlanta residents are being urged to take precaution due to iced over roads. Photo by Hannah Greco | The Signal
    Georgia State student killed in car accident

    A Georgia State student was killed in a car accident Saturday morning, in Monroe, Georgia, according to 11 Alive. In a release, the Monroe County Sheriff’s office said the 20-year-old student, Malik Jordan, was involved [...]
  • High Museum of Art | Josh Hallett from Winter Haven, FL, USA
    Five art events to take in while on break

    The holidays have come and gone, which means everyone will soon be able to wind down. However, the time in between Jan. 1 and Jan. 9 (when Georgia State’s spring semester commences) may prove uneventful, [...]
  • Photo by Sean Keenan | The Signal
    Georgia State’s fight against terrorism

    According to Georgia State Global Studies and Psychology professor Dr. John Horgan, the university has been “quietly building a cohort of the best experts in the world” when it comes to fighting terrorism. “We are [...]

