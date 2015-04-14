The City of Atlanta is installing 50 cigarette and ash receptacles in the highly traveled sidewalks of downtown Atlanta. The installations are attributed to the Clean Streets Program, a part of the city’s zero-waste goal [...]
Georgia State returned home Wednesday to face UMass after an impressive win against a dominant Middle Tennessee team. Unfortunately, several Panthers’ players, including head coach Ron Hunter, were battling flu-like symptoms and were unable to [...]
Dr. Darryl Holloman, Georgia State’s Dean of Students said that college could trigger many feelings and emotions for students, especially during finals period. “This time of the semester can also cause varying levels of anxiety [...]
Local College Park approves use of body cameras According to AJC, the south side of College Park will be provided with new development advisory services. The contract that was recently approved by the College Park [...]
Grade: B- Verdict: “Jackie” is worth a watch for Natalie Portman’s stellar performance (and as preparation for awards season), but suffers from a confused structure that detracts from all the feels. I [...]
The City of Atlanta is installing 50 cigarette and ash receptacles in the highly traveled sidewalks of downtown Atlanta. The installations are attributed to the Clean Streets Program, a part of the city’s zero-waste goal [...]
Former head coach Bob Reinhart held the Georgia State men’s basketball record for the most wins in program history for over two decades. Current head coach Ron Hunter eclipsed that mark on Dec. 10, as [...]
According to a recent FBI report released on crime rates, Atlanta scored higher in homicide, aggravated assault, and larceny, compared to 2015, read the story on page 6. The Atlanta Police Department (APD) has been [...]
Sports editor, Rashad Milligan and marketing manager, Michael Gaither give their review on 2016 GSU Jam to bring in the basketball season and the possibilities facing Panthers alum, RJ Hunter after his departure from the [...]