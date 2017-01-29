Georgia State sophomore Rakhaa Noaman is being detained at an airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia after the president’s recent ban. On Jan. 27, President Donald Trump signed an executive order restricting immigration from countries Iran, [...]
On the Jan. 26 Student Government Association (SGA) meeting, Georgia State police detained student Asma El-Huni, after she stood up and spoke on the Turner Field sale despite the university president’s denial for audience questions. [...]
The library has thrown away its old card swipe machines and upgraded to state of the art fingerprint scanners, with a big portion of the Atlanta campus student body not yet on board. Though outlined [...]
Last updated: January 23, 2017 at 1:26 p.m. SATURDAY, Jan. 21 Saturday, Jan. 21, went down in history as one of the biggest collective marches around the world, where people advocated for women’s rights, minority [...]
The Sun Belt Women’s Tennis Championship trophy currently resides in Atlanta. Now, No. 48 Georgia State looks to climb in the national ranks of NCAA competition. The team begins its home schedule on Feb. 18 [...]
Grade: A- Verdict: “Silence” isn’t superbly crafted, hindered by unnecessary length and bloat, but its ideas about religion and faith make up for it all, and more. At first glance, “Silence” may seem like an [...]
This is the Blue Bleachers podcast. The second version of the sports podcast about Georgia State athletics by the Signal. Rashad Milligan, Michael Gaither, and Ben Abrams give you a quick update of Panther alumni [...]