It’s been one day since The Signal first reported of Georgia State student Rakhaa Noaman who is stuck at an airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, along with her sister, because of President Donald Trump’s travel ban. [...]
According to Georgia State Dean of Students Darryl Holloman, the ban issued on student Asma Elhuni has been lifted. Georgia State police issued Elhuni’s ban on Thursday night after her removal from the Student Government [...]
Georgia State sophomore Rakhaa Noaman is being detained at an airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia after the president’s recent ban. On Jan. 27, President Donald Trump signed an executive order restricting immigration from countries Iran, [...]
On the Jan. 26 Student Government Association (SGA) meeting, Georgia State police detained student Asma Elhuni, after she stood up and spoke on the Turner Field sale despite the university president’s denial for audience questions. [...]
By Dominique Times and Wesley Dunkirk Central Atlanta Progress (CAP) and the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District (ADID) held their first town hall meeting of 2017 on Jan. 26 in Student Center East, to update residents [...]
The Georgia State women’s basketball has hit a wall recently, and it is one that seems unbreakable. The Panthers are currently on a six-game losing streak that spans over the entire month of January. “I [...]
Caleb reviews the film “Sleepless” starring Jaime Foxx and he talks about the impact that Barack Obama’s presidency on hip-hop culture. Host: Caleb Smith Director and Editor: Ben Abrams Music: Chucki Beats (Yuki Asemota) https://www.youtube.com/user/CHUKImusic