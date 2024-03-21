Falcons hire new coordinators Zac Robinson and Jimmy Lake

New Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris is already attracting new faces to the organization such as former Rams coaches Zac Robinson, and Jimmy Lake who are set to be the new offensive and defensive coordinators.

Morris and Robinson spent the last three years in Los Angeles together, helping the Rams win Super Bowl 56 and building their resume. Before his time as a coach, Robison played quarterback for four different teams from 2010-2013 in the NFL. After his stint as a player, Robinson decided to join Sean McVay in 2019 as an assistant quarterbacks coach for the Rams and climbed his way up the coaching ladder in LA becoming the wide receivers coach in 2021, then the passing game coordinator and quarterback coach in 2022 and 2023.

The Rams last season ranked 11 in the league in passing yards and brought young star Puka Nakua to the national spotlight. Fans hope the 37-year-old coach can do the same for Falcons stars Kyle Pitts, Drake London, and Bijan Robinson and do what

When asked why Robinson, Morris said “I was around the young Kyle Shanahan, and I saw him develop,” Morris said. “I saw Sean McVay when he was really young, and I saw him develop. Start naming names – Mike McDaniel, Steve Sarkisian … I see him in the same light.”

The surprise departure of now-Jaguars defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen left Atlanta in need of a new face at the position. Last season, Nielsen turned around the Falcons’ defense going from 24 in the NFL in 2022 in total yards to 11 in 2023 while not allowing a first-drive touchdown until week 16 against the Colts. The 44-year-old coach was on pace to lead the Atlanta defense again in 2024 but now Atlanta is set to have a new defensive regime under former Rams assistant head coach Jimmy Lake.

Before his lone season in LA, Lake spent eight years with Washington and became the head coach for the Huskies from 2020-2021 where he was controversially fired before the season’s end. Morris and Lake also crossed paths in Tampa in 2007, both coaching defensive backs during that season and again in 2010-2011 before heading for college football to help coach Boise State

“I go so far back with Jimmy Lake, talking about our Tampa days,” Morris said, “our core beliefs, some of the things we believe in, like-mindedness, his ability to go call it in college, really have a real tenure in college where you climb the ladder of the defensive coordinator, going to a head coach, having the ability to go through hard times, fighting through some things.”

Atlanta ranked 8 in the NFL in passing yards given up last season, and with Lake’s background coaching defensive backs, fans expect the same results, especially with the likes of cornerbacks A.J. Terrell, second-year Clark Phillips III, safety Jessie Bates III and second-year Demarcco Hellams.

All three coaches have high expectations set on them and fans are tired of mediocrity from the Falcons. With experts believing they are a quarterback away from the playoffs, anything short could be considered a failed season.