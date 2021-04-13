April 13: Three Big Things

School

Georgia State rewrites its history book

Even with two home runs from Ryan Glass, the Panthers baseball team dropped their first game of Sundayâ€™s double-header to Appalachian State.Â

Then, Georgia State bounded back for one of the most memorable comebacks in school history in the second game. Brad Stromdahlâ€™s team entered the top of the ninth down 12-6 and went to work. They scored nine runs, eventually winning the game 15-13, with Josh Smithâ€™s clutch grand slam giving the Panthers their eighth win of the season.

State

Umpires blow crucial call to end the Bravesâ€™ weekend

The Philadelphia Phillies took the 7-6 win on Sunday night, leaving Major League Baseballâ€™s players and fans questioning the replay system.

As Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm slid into home plate, the umpires initially called him safe. However, instant replay presented evidence that Bohm never touched home before Braves catcher Travis dâ€™Arnaud tagged him.

The umpires upheld the call, leaving everybody, including Philly fans, surprised.

National

Baylor ends Gonzagaâ€™s dream run in national championship

Behind 22 points from Final Four Most Outstanding Player Jared Butler, the Baylor Bears defeated the Gonzaga Bulldogs 86-70 last Monday. Gonzaga entered the game with a 32-0 record, seeking the first undefeated season since the 1975-76 Indiana Hoosiers.

Both teams will send players to the NBA Draft, none more coveted than Gonzagaâ€™s Jalen Suggs. The freshman posted 14.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game in his lone college basketball season.