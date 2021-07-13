Breaking News – Clery Act (Snatch Theft)

On Tuesday, between 5:47 p.m. and 5:55 p.m. on Auburn Ave and Equitable Place, near 25 Park Place, a student reported to the Georgia State University Police Department that three men on scooters approached her.Â

The student stated that one of the suspects took her cell phone and fled east on Auburn Ave, turning down Peachtree Center Ave.

The suspects had no weapons and she sustained no injuries during the theft.

The suspects appeared to be young, slight in build, and short in stature. Two subjects were wearing black hooded jackets, while one suspect was wearing a grey hooded jacket.

GSUPD is actively investigating the incident and has not released the name of the victim at this time.

GSUPD urges students to be aware of their surroundings as the Fall semester begins and call them if they notice any suspicious people or activity.Â

If you have any information regarding this or other crimes on any campus, you can contact GSUPD at 404-413-2100, through the LiveSafe App or Campus Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS(8477). If you need to report a crime or an emergency on a campus, you can contact the GSUPD emergency line at 404-413-3333. You can also get tips on crime prevention and information on safety programs by calling 404-413-3213.