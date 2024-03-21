Falcons’ Jessie Bates III and Chris Lindstrom earn Pro Bowl honors

With the end of the NFL season, the Falcons have a reason to be proud as they send two standout players, safety Jessie Bates III and offensive lineman Chris Lindstrom, to the Pro Bowl Games.

Bates clinched his first-ever Pro Bowl nod finishing third in the league with a career-high six interceptions. He also recorded a career high in both tackles (132) and forced fumbles (Three). One of the defining highlights of Bates’ season came in a week 12 win against the New Orleans Saints when he closed the first quarter with a 92-yard pick-six.

“[I’m thankful for] everyone that’s done everything and sacrificed for me to be who I am today,” Bates III said. “It’s not just about Jessie Bates III, it’s more so about all the people I’m surrounded by everyday. I’m super thankful for those guys to make my job easier.”

Atlanta acquired the sixth year veteran from the Cincinnati Bengals prior to the 2023 season on a four-year $64 million deal. Bates, the former Wake Forest Deacon, also received second team all-pro honors for the second time in his career.

On the other side of the ball, offensive lineman Chris Lindstrom made his second consecutive Pro Bowl after giving up just three sacks and two quarterback hits in 1,007 snaps. Lindstrom’s 1,007 snaps in 15 games accounted for 99% of the Falcons’ plays.

Lindstrom was drafted 14th overall by the Falcons in 2019 out of Boston College and since then, he’s become a staple for Atlanta’s offensive line.

“It’s an incredible honor,” Lindstrom said. “The thing that matters is just the respect from your peers. That’s something that I love and take a lot of pride in.” In addition to Bates III, Lindstrom secured his second career Second Team All-Pro honors, following his initial selection in the previous season.

Off the field, the guys enjoyed a nice getaway to the warm weather of Orlando and all that it has to offer. Lindstrom sent a message to fans, detailing his experience and the memories made.

“Speaking of a great time, one of the coolest things we’ve gotten to do since touching down in Orlando is experiencing the amusement parks together as a group,” Lindstrom said. “The Pro Bowl rented out Universal Studios for us one night this week. It’s pretty awesome when you’re able to go on some of the best roller coasters over and over again.”

In his postcard to fans, Bates III touched on his plans to spend time with his friends and family at Universal Studios Florida. He also mentioned what he looks forward to next season, following the hiring of new head coach Raheem Morris.

“Year one with the Falcons taught me a lot as a person, as a player,” Bates III said. “But year two? That has me really excited. I feel like we made some great hires with head coach Raheem Morris. I’m just really ready to get back home, put the work in and go compete for championships in Atlanta again.”

Bates III and Lindstrom took home the win as two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning coached team NFC to a 64-59 win over his brother Peyton Manning and team AFC.