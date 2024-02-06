Braves Reload for 2024: Offseason Overhaul Targets Bullpen, Outfield, and Core Contracts

After compiling 104 wins and the top record in the National League, the Atlanta Braves’ postseason run did not go as planned. Following a three to one loss against the Phillies in the divisional series, Atlanta has been busy during the offseason, making numerous moves as they look to win their fifth World Series next season.

The Braves began the offseason with a focus on strengthening the bullpen, adding impactful arms to the roster. Key moves included signing pitcher Reynaldo López with a three-year deal, as well as the re-signing of Joe Jiménez and Pierce Johnson. Atlanta also engaged in trades to acquire a pair of southpaws in Aaron Bummer and Ray Kerr.

The bullpen moves don’t stop there. Atlanta also traded for seven time all-star pitcher Chris Sale from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for infielder Vaughn Grissom. Sale has dished out over 2,000 strikeouts in his career and looks to be the new ace for the Braves. He joins the star-studded rotation of Spencer Strider, Max Fried and Charlie Morton.

The Braves also signed former New York Mets infielder Luis Guillorme to a one-year deal to replace Grissom. Guillorme was a utility for the Mets, making appearances at second base, shortstop and third base.

Off the mound, Atlanta looks to find a new solution for the vacancy in left field. In recent years, the left field position has been occupied by a left handed and right handed two-man rotation, but the question on what the Braves plan to do this year remains unanswered. Since last season, they’ve acquired outfielders Jarred Kelenic and J.P. Martinez to compete for the starting spot.

The outfield is among the least of the Braves’ worries, with their latest acquisitions set to complement the reigning NL MVP, Rondald Acuña Jr. in right field, and a rising star in Michael Harris II, patrolling centerfield.

While Atlanta has been assembling a new 40-man roster on the field, they’ve also been handling business in the front office as well. The Braves extended the contract of president of baseball operations and general manager Alex Anthopoulos through the 2031 season. Along with six consecutive division titles in each of his six seasons with the organization.

Despite the various offseason transactions, Anthopoulos has successfully secured long-term contracts of the core players who played a pivotal role in leading the Braves to a postseason run in 2023. This essential group consists of third baseman Austin Riley, catcher Sean Murphy, first baseman Matt Olson, second baseman Ozzie Albies, center fielder Harris II and Acuña Jr.

“I think you can always improve or make changes that are beneficial to you,” manager Brian Snitker said. “If we went to spring training tomorrow, I’d feel really good about who we have in tow right now. I feel really good about our team. It’s a group of driven guys.”

The Braves travel to Tampa Bay on Feb. 24 to take on the Rays in their first spring training game and defend their NL east division title.