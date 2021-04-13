April 13: News Briefs & Crime Blotter

NEWS BRIEFS

LOCAL

Voting law causes Will Smith to pull movie from Georgia

According to WSB-TV, producers for Apple Studios’ runaway slave drama “Emancipation” halt production in Georgia following new voting law. Will Smith, producer and star of the movie, said it wouldn’t feel right to give money to a government that enacts regressive laws. Following the controversial abortion bill and voting law, studios have threatened to cease production in Georgia.

NATIONAL

Daunte Wright shooting: Police chief said officer meant to grab taser

On Sunday, a Minnesota police officer accidentally pulled her gun during a traffic stop and fatally shot Daunte Wright, a black man. Monday, following protests, Minnesota Police Chief Tim Gannon said he believes the police officer meant to draw her taser. Gannon announced that he prematurely released the body cam video of the stop to encourage transparency in the community, according to NBC News.

INTERNATIONAL

Debate sparks in Britain over potential vaccine passport plans

On Monday, non-essential shops and outdoor seating at restaurants have reopened in the United Kingdom on their route to normalcy, according to ABC News. In reaction to post-COVID plans, Britain is considering “COVID Status Certificates” also known as vaccine passports. The idea sparked a debate about vaccine inequality and data privacy in Europe’s most successful country to administer the vaccine.

CRIME BLOTTER

April 6

If I don’t nap, am I resisting a rest?

At 3:40 a.m., the Georgia State University Police Department arrested a non-Georgia State offender for police obstruction and simple battery on the corner of Marietta Street and Park Avenue.

April 6

Hey! You there!

The Georgia State University Police Department arrested a non-Georgia State offender for trespassing at 2:23 p.m. at Student Center East. The police department exceptionally cleared the individual.

April 6

Mari-wanna explain why you have that?

On the corner of Decatur Street and Park Place Southeast, the Georgia State University Police Department arrested a non-Georgia State offender for marijuana possession at 3:10 p.m.

April 7-12

Tumbleweed blowing in the wind.

No reported cases.