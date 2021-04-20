April 20: News Briefs & Crime Blotter

NEWS BRIEFS

LOCAL

Confederate group hosts event after permit denied

A Confederate Memorial Day event has been hosted at Stone Mountain Park for almost two decades. According to WSB-TV, the Stone Mountain Memorial Association denied their permit this year. The Georgia chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans rode through Stone Mountain Park anyway. The group consisted of more than 110 motorcyclists and several trucks. A police escort was present, but it was unclear which jurisdiction they came from.

NATIONAL

Houston migrant center closes due to inadequate conditions

The Biden administration closed a migrant center housing hundreds of young girls because they could not provide adequate living spaces, according to ABC News. The Department of Health and Human Services opened the Houston warehouse to handle the increasing number of migrants at the border. A Houston non-profit organization managed the facility without prior experience housing migrant children.Â

INTERNATIONAL

Health officials in Brazil warn women to delay pregnancy

Secretary of Primary Health Care of the Brazilian health ministry Raphael Camara suggests that women postpone pregnancy in Brazil if possible. According to CNN, Brazilian health officials claim the countryâ€™s COVID variants have been more aggressive in pregnant women. According to Johns Hopkins University, Brazil follows behind the U.S. in terms of COVID deaths. Brazilian health officials issue this warning until the worst has passed.

CRIME BLOTTER

April 11

The pandemic has been scary enough…

At 2:33 p.m., a Georgia State student was a victim of sexual assault at the T Parking Deck. The case is still active.

April 12

Thou shall not pass.

The Georgia State University Police arrested a non-Georgia State offender at 8:14 a.m. for trespassing on Dunwoodyâ€™s Lot 10. The police exceptionally cleared the offender.

4.20 issues…

On the corner of Fulton Street and Hank Aaron Drive, the Georgia State University Police arrested a non-Georgia State offender at 9:41 a.m. for a drug law violation.

April 15

Mom said no hitting.

At 1:15 a.m., a Georgia State student was a victim of a simple battery altercation on Collins Street. The Georgia State University Police arrested the offender.

April 16

How many times do we have to tell you?

The Georgia State University Police arrested a non-Georgia State offender at 8:02 p.m. for trespassing after receiving prior notice at the M Parking Deck.