Tyler The Creator owns the night

Tyler The Creator made a stop in Atlanta last night for a performance at State Farm Arena on his IGOR Tour.

Fans showed up to the concert in a wide array of fashionable outfits- some even wore the iconic IGOR wig in anticipation of Tyler the Creator’s performance.

The first opening act of the night was Grammy Nominated rapper Goldlink. He started his set with his hit-single in which he received his second Grammy nomination for in 2017, “Crew”.

He then moved onto songs from his most recent album, Diaspora, such as “U Say” featuring headlining artist Tyler The Creator, “Maniac”, and “Joke Ting” featuring Ari PenSmith.

Goldlink got the crowd excited by opening up mosh pits, great energy, and playing popular songs such as Kendrick Lamar’s M.A.A.D City.

Songs from late musician Mac Miller’s final album Swimming, played over the speakers in between sets.

Blood Orange, whose lead singer is R&B singer-songwriter Dev Hynes, took the stage next. Hynes has written for stars such as Solange and Carly Rae Jepsen.

The first half of the set gave off indie-R&B vibes with live drums and piano.

They mainly performed songs off of the fourth album, Negro Swan, which was released in 2018.

The second half of the set had a more upbeat tempo and groovy sound with harder hitting beats. The songs performed were off of the most recent album, Angel’s Pulse. Hynes even took the time for a guitar and piano solo.

Lil Yachty made a surprise appearance during Blood Orange’s set, much to the excitement of the crowd.

By the time Tyler The Creator took the stage, the arena was completely packed with fans. The Grammy Nominated star was dressed in a green suit and the symbolic blonde bob cut wig and sunglasses that embodies the character of Igor.

He started his set with “I THINK” off of his latest album, IGOR. The artist used interesting transitions from talking to his fans and making them laugh, beat-boxing, or piano solos to keep the audience engaged.

Tyler The Creator also performed hit songs such as “EARFQUAKE” and “911/Mr. Lonely”. His use of dancing, strobe lights and pyrotechnics made the show one for the books.