Trae Young and Jabari Parker dominate in 108-100 victory over the San Antonio Spurs

What a fourth quarter.

Looking to end their three-game losing streak, the Hawks stepped back onto the State Farm Arena floor and faced off against Gregg Popovich and his San Antonio Spurs, ultimately winning 108-100.

Trae Young made his return from the ankle injury which kept him out of last weekâ€™s contest against the Miami Heat. The guard struggled early, as he tried to shoot himself back into rhythm, but began to heat up in the second half. He finished with a double-double, recording 29 points and 13 assists.

Youngâ€™s creativity was a healthy sight to see. After the team struggled to create quality looks last week, the guardâ€™s playmaking skills were a positive throughout the contest.

Filling in for the absent John Collins, who was serving the first of his 25-game suspension, Jabari Parker put together another solid performance. The forward finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and looked to be in sync with Young throughout the contest, as the two combined on numerous occasions.

Trailing 78-70 after three quarters, Young and Deâ€™Andre Hunter brought the crowd back to life, draining three straight 3-pointers to give the team a 79-78 lead at the 10 minute mark.

Hunter, along with fellow rookie Cam Reddish, looked much more composed on the evening, as the two combined to score 28 points.

As the quarter blossomed into a shootout, Vince Carter got in on the fun. The veteran knocked down a midrange jumper through contact. The basket gave the team a 91-87 lead with 6:55 to go.

Young nearly blew the roof off of State Farm Arena a couple minutes later. The guard left LaMarcus Aldridge for dead with a vicious crossover move and set up DeAndreâ€™ Bembry, who threw down a two-handed jam.

Carter knocked down another clutch jumper to make the score 97-90 on the following possession. Popovich called timeout with 4:15 left on the clock, as his team was beginning to capitulate. The Hawksâ€™ fourth quarter run proved to be fatal for the visitors.

â€˜MVPâ€™ chants rained down from the State Farm Arena faithful, as Young knocked down a pair of free throws with 41.4 seconds left to all but seal the contest. His return to action was triumphant and the fans made their appreciation heard.

The Hawks return to action tomorrow night, as they take on the visiting Chicago Bulls.