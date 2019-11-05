Hawks forward John Collins suspended 25 games

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins has been suspended 25 games for violating the NBA’s anti-drug policy, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Collins, the 19th overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, is coming off of an incredible second year, in which he averaged 19.5 points and 9.8 rebounds.

The forward’s suspension will begin tonight, as the Hawks take on the San Antonio Spurs.

In a statement to ESPN, the former Wake Forest product expressed his disappointment.

“I am incredibly disappointed in myself for putting all of us in this position,” Collins said. “I have always been incredibly careful about what I put in my body, but I took a supplement, which unbeknownst to me, had been contaminated with an illegal component.”

Per Wojnarowski, Collins has already begun filing an appeal to the NBAPA.