Top 5 Airbnb vacation rentals in Atlanta

While most travelers opt to spend the night in a traditional hotel, Atlanta has many non-traditional offerings that ordinary tourists may not consider. Some of Atlanta’s best Airbnb stays provide lavish amenities with unforgettable experiences that travelers will enjoy just as much as the city itself!

Ranging from quirky tiny houses to magical treehouses, these are the top five Airbnb stays in Atlanta.

#1 Tiny House Urban Farm Stay:

This rustic tiny house, positioned in East Atlanta, offers a taste of rural Georgia in the middle of the city. Wake up to the sounds of backyard chickens, enjoy farm-fresh eggs each morning, walk through a field of beautiful flowers and chat with one of the farm’s two friendly farmers.

During the growing season, the owners of this urban farmhouse grow vegetables and hold a farmer’s market on-site. A visit to this tiny house is bound to make guests take a moment to stop and smell the roses.

#2 Secluded Intown Treehouse:

Airbnb’s most wish-listed property in the world may rest in the heart of Atlanta, but visitors will feel like they’ve been transported to a magical forest as they approach this towering treehouse.

Explore rooms of unique artifacts, sleep beneath twinkling fairy lights and rest on hammocks before waking up to freshly brewed coffee. Guests describe this treehouse as a “rustic but magical sanctuary.”

#3 Atlanta Alpaca Treehouse in the Bamboo Forest:

Featured on “World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals” and “Love is Blind,” the Atlanta Alpaca Treehouse in the Bamboo Forest allows travelers to doze off among trees and bamboo on a working rescue farm.

Visitors will live with alpacas, llamas and chickens as they admire the handy work put into the treehouse. According to their website, the owners built it out of antique materials, including stained glass dated back to the 1800s.

#4 Artist’s Hideaway, Chef’s Dream Upcycled House:

This quirky stay is one of the most vibrant of the bunch. Its appliances and furniture feature a bright, vintage look, but its amenities are all modern.

These include a Bluetooth speaker, 55-inch TV and an enormous kitchen with a commercial stove. For the in-home chef looking to try out new meals in an environment that encourages exploration and creativity, the Artist’s Hideaway fits the bill.

#5 The ATL Treehouse:

The third treehouse on this list, the ATL Treehouse, differs because it’s more luxurious than others. Stays at this Airbnb include add-on benefits like a couples massage, mixology classes or three-course dinner cooked by a private chef in the treehouse’s outdoor kitchen.

While this location boasts a laundry list of extravagant amenities, it still leaves guests feeling in touch with the environment. Visitors can relax by a 10-gallon koi pond or have their worries melt away when exploring the gardens.