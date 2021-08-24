The Year of the Panther: Mask Up

Students across the country have been in the shackles of online learning for the past year and a half, missing valuable experiences they might never get back. This upcoming fall semester will be the first time many students will be stepping on campus, bringing the hope for an exciting and safe in-person semester. However, the return to school has also come with many changes for Georgia State.

Living in what many call a “post-pandemic” world, the debate around whether or not masks should be optional has become a hot topic lately. Regardless of your thoughts on them, Georgia State will be providing Georgia State branded and Pounce-inspired masks while supplies last in the Student Center East Information Center on the Downtown Campus.

Face masks will also be available in the Student Life offices on each Perimeter College campus. Students can receive one mask each.

Library North’s new rooftop terrace is now open on the Downtown Campus. This elegant space features 92 seats and 23 tables, and it’s perfect for studying or taking a break from the library.

I find the study rooms in the library to be a quiet place where I can complete my schoolwork. Having the terrace open just in time for the upcoming semester will allow students to enjoy the outdoors, a city view, and a nice place to study.

However, college isn’t always all about work. Students should enjoy the start of their year. The Panther Welcome is Georgia State’s official welcome celebration for new and returning students.

University officials host this event each semester to help them feel welcomed and safe as they enter the university. There are various events and activities planned for every campus, including virtual events for our online students.

With numerous events and activities, you’ll have the opportunity to connect with other students and officially feel a part of the panther family.

Part of looking forward to this new school year is looking forward to having in-person classes. However, with COVID-19 Delta Variant cases on the rise leading to local mandates for Atlanta, many face-to-face classes are being transitioned to online or hybrid. You can check the status of your courses on PAWS or Navigate. On the bright side, virtual classes mean class in bed!

The university has many opportunities planned for this semester. If you find yourself struggling to get settled in, have a hard time with classes or even make friends, many resources are available to help. Don’t be afraid to contact your advisor with any questions.

Going to school in the city is a dream many students can’t wait to live. Times have changed, but the Georgia State experience is a constant. This semester will be “paw”-tastic.

Good luck with your studies, have fun and be safe!