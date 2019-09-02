Senior midfielder finds success on the field and in the classroom

For midfielder Brooke Shank, 2019 has plenty of potential. The senior has been a standout on the women’s soccer team ever since her arrival in 2016 and hopes to cement her legacy within the program, while also performing at a high level in the classroom.

The Cedar Park, Texas native has experienced a lot in her first few years in Atlanta. The chance to study and compete in the downtown area has been an enjoyable one.

“Georgia State has a different environment than most other universities,” Shank said. “Being in downtown Atlanta has been really cool. It is an amazing city with so much to do.”

Soccer has always played a big role in Shank’s life. As a high school senior, she helped lead her Vista Ridge High School team to the 2016 Region 4-AAAAA championship andmade the life-changing decision to attend Georgia State soon after.

During her 2016 and 2017 seasons at Georgia State, Shank laid the foundations for a successful career as a Panther, including a team-high 4 goals as a true freshman in 2016. In 2017, she scored the game-winning goal against Chattanooga.

Last season, however, Shank took things to a new level. She led the Panthers in goals (6), game-winning goals (2), total shots (48) and shots on goal (23). These accolades helped her in being named to the 2019 Preseason Sun Belt All-Conference Team.

“As a senior, it meant a lot to me and my role on this team,” Shank said. “We have a good team this year, and I am very excited to see who else gets the recognition we’ve all deserved.”

The team, unsurprisingly, has high hopes for 2019. For the seniors, this season also represents their final chance to leave a lasting legacy.

“We have big dreams this year. More than anything, I would like to see us win it all,” Shank said. “But this is also my last year, so leaving a legacy for the younger kids to continue winning is the team’s main goal.”

For student athletes, there is so much more to college life than just sports. Shank is also succeeding at a high level off the field, specifically in the classroom. The senior has consistently been on both the dean’s list and the president’s list, something she is very proud of.

“Outside of soccer, my school experiences have been great,” Shank said. “My classes and our team training have been challenging, yet I’ve learned a lot.”

Shank credits her academic success to her busy schedule, something which keeps her on her toes. The journey has had its ups and downs.

“Balancing school, soccer and a personal life has been tough,” Shank said. “I refuse to give up my sleep schedule, so I am always busy doing something. My professors and academic advisor, Bree Hicken, have been very helpful.”