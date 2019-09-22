Panthers top Little Rock 1-0 in first conference match

The Georgia State Panthers women’s soccer team won 1-0 versus the Little Rock Trojans on Friday. The match was the team’s first conference game and a rematch of the 2018 Sun Belt Conference Semifinals. The win halted a two-game losing streak and improved the team’s overall record to 4-4-1.

After being tied 0-0 at the half, freshman striker Jimena Cabrero opened the scoring with a fantastically-taken strike with 7:42 left in the game. The goal helped seal the win for the Panthers, as they toughed out the remaining minutes to top off the triumph. The score came on Jimena’s team-leading 11th shot and third game-winning goal of the season.

“I like to score, so I’m always working on it,” Cabrero said.

After failing to score in three consecutive matches, the goal was more than a relief for the Panthers, having attempted 15 shots and six corner kicks. The Panthers also held the Trojans to just five shots throughout the match.

“We really kept our eyes on keeping the ball, valuing it and not giving it away,” head coach Ed Joyce said.

The Panthers will travel to South Alabama on Sept. 27, for a meeting with the Troy Trojans at 8:00 PM.