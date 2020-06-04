Letter from the Editor: We are your voice.

During this time, the Georgia State community, Atlanta and the nation are experiencing many hardships.

I am writing to inform you that The Signal is committed to covering protests and civil unrest in response to racial inequality, COVID-19 and its impact on campus and the stories of sexual assault survivors.

We thank you for your support in our breaking news and continuous coverage and appreciate your patience in developing our long-term investigations and thought-provoking editorials.Â

We are working diligently to bring you original reporting on both our traditional topics and todayâ€™s current events.

While readers can expect a stronger statement that is both informative and complex with the input of our diverse staff at The Signal, we want to speak now, without hesitation.

We stand with Black students, professors, administrators and Americans. We grieve with you. We demand justice with you. We are you â€” we are your voice.