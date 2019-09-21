Georgia State volleyball defeats Northwestern State in four sets

Georgia Stateâ€™s volleyball team defeated Northwestern State in a hard fought, 4-set match, winning 25-22, 21-25, 20-25, 23-25, and improving to 4-6 on the season. The victory ended the teamâ€™s five-game losing streak.Â

Although Georgia State hit a switch after the first timeout, Northwestern State took the first set.Â

Both teams battled in the second set. The Panthers were able to get over the edge with the help of Meisheia Griffinâ€™s block and Dzemila Hadzicâ€™s kill late in the set. Sydney Stroud and Hadzic combined for nine kills in set number two.Â

The battle continued in the third set. Hadzicâ€™s back-to-back service aces in the last two plays helped the Panthers notch the set victory. On the night, Hadzic was the Panthersâ€™ go-to for a score. She had sevens kill alone in the third set.Â

In the fourth set, the Panthers began with full control. The Demons fought hard and did make a comeback, but never found a lead. The Panthers went on to take the set and claim the match victory.Â

Next up for the team is Brown University at home on Sept. 21.