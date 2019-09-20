Georgia State Stadium to host first annual Great Atlanta Bash

The Great Atlanta Bash, formerly known as “Domecoming,” is coming to Georgia State Stadium this Saturday.

As the Georgia State Panthers head on the road to face the Texas State Bobcats, fans and students still have the opportunity to watch football at the stadium.

Saturday’s event will feature three games, all will be broadcasted on CBS46, or what some know as PeachtreeTV (WPCH-TV). This will include sideline coverage as well.

With the Georgia Bulldogs playing later that day, fans in the stadium can also watch live tune-ins of the Georgia Bulldogs match versus Notre Dame. The game is sure to be one of the most crucial college football games of the season, so UGA fans will still be able to catch a glimpse of their beloved Dawgs.

The schools playing in the showcase feature five Atlanta Public Schools and one from Douglas County, in New Manchester.

Score Atlanta president, I.J. Rosenburg, who sees over the organization hosting the event, loves the opportunities it presents.

“It is a chance for a lot of these players that plan on moving on to the next level to get exposure for television,” Rosenburg said. “Most of them have not had the chance to play on television before.”

APS athletic director Jasper Jewell, who played a major role in making this event happen, believes Georgia State Stadium is the best venue for this type of event.

“It’s in the heart of downtown Atlanta which is between all of our schools,” Jewell said. “It’s a great facility with a cozy atmosphere.”

The day will begin at 10 a.m. as the South Atlanta Hornets battle the Washington Bulldogs.

Following that game, the Maynard Jackson Jaguars will face the Carver-Atlanta Panthers at 12:40 p.m. This is an important game for both teams since the all-time series is tied at 6-6.

To conclude the evening, the Mays Raiders will battle the New Manchester Jaguars at 3:20 p.m.

Tickets will be $18 at the gate, but presale tickets are $15.