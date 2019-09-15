Defense folds in Western Michigan blowout

The Panthers will hope for a bit of amnesia to kick in next week, as the Western Michigan Broncos ran them out of Kalamazoo, Michigan on Saturday, winning 57-10.

The Broncosâ€™ running back tandem of LeVonte Bellamy and Sean Taylor proved to be the difference. The pair ran for a combined 282 yards and five touchdowns in the first half alone, ultimately finishing with 330 yards.

Georgia Stateâ€™s defensive performance last weekend against Furman was worrying. Saturdayâ€™s performance was nothing short of abysmal.

The Broncos needed only two plays to begin the first half firestorm. Bellamy went untouched, as he blew open a 60-yard run. He would have plenty more to say throughout the evening.

Looking for an immediate response, the Panthers offense, which was on fire through the first two weeks of the season, answered with a 32-yard field goal from Brandon Wright. The teamâ€™s following drive was much of the same, as Dan Ellington marched his men into Western Michigan territory with a few big completions. A sack and holding penalty brought the drive to a frustrating halt, though.

The Broncos then continued their first quarter siege. A 61-yard touchdown scamper from Tyler pushed the lead to 17-3. The Broncosâ€™ offensive line opened up huge holes throughout the contest, as they manhandled the Panthersâ€™ defensive front line.

Ellington gave the team a sliver of hope on the ensuing possession. The senior found Aubry Payne for a 20-yard score with 1:43 left in the first quarter. The 17-10 deficit would be short-lived, though.

Bellamy scored his second touchdown of the night on the next drive. The senior flashed his big play abilities, as he scored from 36 yards out to extend the lead to 24-10 at the end of the first quarter.

A few plays later, Bellamy scored again. The offensive line opened up another big hole and the senior took full advantage, as he turned on the afterburners and ran it home from 73-yards out. Soon after, Tyler scored his second of the contest and the Broncos were already in cruise control, as they showed the Panthers no mercy.

Jon Wassink even joined the first half party. The quarterback, who is not known for his running abilities, put on a clinic, juking out a pair of Georgia State defenders and scrambling into the endzone from 16-yards out to complete the team’s stellar first half.

Trailing 43-10, the Panthers needed a miracle in half number two, but it was not written in the stars. The Broncos kept their foot on the gas, quickly extending their lead to 57-10 at the 3:26 mark in the third quarter.

When the storm finally died, the Panthers were royally defeated. Apart from Tra Barnettâ€™s impressive 127-yard performance on the ground, there were no positives from the defeat.

The Panthers travel to Texas State next weekend, in what now seems to be a must-win game to open the Sun Belt Conference season.