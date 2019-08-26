Chocolate Welcome Cookies

What’s a better “dorm-warming” present for your new suitemates than homemade cookies? These simple treats are a great way to kick off the fall semester. The only equipment required is a mixer, a bowl, a cookie sheet and parchment paper. However, it’s never a bad idea to add a sifter to your cupboards if you like to bake. After 10 easy steps, you’re ready for a melt-in-your-mouth cookie that is sure to impress your friends. Want to personalize this recipe? Try it with a citrus twist! Substitute the cocoa powder with equal parts flour, and replace the water with equal parts fruit juice or oil of your choice. Add as much fruit zest to the recipe as desired between steps three and four. What a sweet way to start the school year!

Chocolate Wedding Cookies

Total time: 2 hours (Cook time: 15-20 minutes)

Yields: 15-20 cookies

Ingredients

1 cup of butter, softened

½ cup of white sugar

2 teaspoons of vanilla extract

2 teaspoons of water

1 ¼ cup of flour

¾ cup of cocoa powder

½ cup of powdered sugar

Digital Editor Note: Add some chocolate chips to replicate the picture.

Steps