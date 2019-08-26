Chocolate Welcome Cookies

What’s a better “dorm-warming” present for your new suitemates than homemade cookies? These simple treats are a great way to kick off the fall semester. The only equipment required is a mixer, a bowl, a cookie sheet and parchment paper. However, it’s never a bad idea to add a sifter to your cupboards if you like to bake. After 10 easy steps, you’re ready for a melt-in-your-mouth cookie that is sure to impress your friends. Want to personalize this recipe? Try it with a citrus twist! Substitute the cocoa powder with equal parts flour, and replace the water with equal parts fruit juice or oil of your choice. Add as much fruit zest to the recipe as desired between steps three and four. What a sweet way to start the school year!
Chocolate Wedding Cookies
Total time: 2 hours (Cook time: 15-20 minutes)
Yields: 15-20 cookies
Ingredients
1 cup of butter, softened
½ cup of white sugar
2 teaspoons of vanilla extract
2 teaspoons of water
1 ¼ cup of flour
¾ cup of cocoa powder
½ cup of powdered sugar
Digital Editor Note: Add some chocolate chips to replicate the picture.
Steps
- Mix butter and sugar in a bowl until creamed
- Add vanilla extract and water
- Slowly mix in flour and cocoa powder
- Cover bowl and chill for 1 hour
- Preheat oven to 325°F
- Remove dough from fridge and form into 1-inch balls
- Place balls onto parchment paper-covered cookie sheet
- Bake cookies for 15 to 20 minutes until bottoms are light brown
- Let cookies cool slightly and roll in powdered sugar
- Let cookies cool completely and roll again
- Store at room temperature in an airtight container