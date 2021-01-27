Breaking: Georgia State menâ€™s basketball postpones series vs South Alabama following positive COVID-19 tests

The Georgia State menâ€™s basketball program has halted team activities following multiple covid-19 positive tests. Some of the positive tests also include the players, coaches and the supporting staff.

The Panthers were slated to play the South Alabama Jaguars in a back-to-back series starting Friday on Jan. 30, featuring a game on ESPN2. The Panthers paused their season a couple of weeks ago, resulting in another postponement.

The last pause to the season came on Jan. 8 against Troy, and the series has yet to have another date. With March quickly approaching, the Panthers might run the risk of losing ground in the conference.

There is currently no time table to make up the series by the Sun Belt. The next series for the Panthers could come on Feb. 5 against Appalachian State following the time off.