Breaking: Georgia State menâ€™s basketball on pause for one week due to COVID-19 cases

The Georgia State Panthers menâ€™s basketball program is pausing all basketball activities for one week following multiple positive COVID-19 tests, the school announced in a press release Friday morning.Â

Rob Lanierâ€™s Panthers last played on Saturday, when they defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 70-62.

Despite the setback, the Panthers are off to one of the best starts in school history at 7-2. They share the Sun Belt Conferenceâ€™s best record with the Chanticleers. They will not play todayâ€™s or tomorrowâ€™s games against the Troy Trojans, and the university has yet to announce a make-up date.

Last month, the Panthers womenâ€™s team also had to pause activity for a week due to positive COVID-19 tests.