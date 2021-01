Breaking: Georgia State menâ€™s basketball on pause for one week due to COVID-19 cases

The Georgia State Panthers men’s basketball program is pausing all basketball activities for one week following multiple positive COVID-19 tests, the school announced in a press release Friday morning.

Rob Lanier’s Panthers last played on Saturday, when they defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 70-62.

Despite the setback, the Panthers are off to one of the best starts in school history at 7-2. They share the Sun Belt Conference’s best record with the Chanticleers. They will not play today’s or tomorrow’s games against the Troy Trojans, and the university has yet to announce a make-up date.

Last month, the Panthers women’s team also had to pause activity for a week due to positive COVID-19 tests.