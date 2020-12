Breaking: Georgia State pauses womenâ€™s basketball activities

The Georgia State women’s basketball program has paused all team activities following a pair of COVID-19 positive test results impacting two Tier 1 individuals, the school announced Wednesday afternoon.

All activities will pause for a minimum of seven days, and those affected will remain in isolation per CDC guidelines, the school said.

The team last played on Dec. 21 in a 73-70 overtime loss at Chattanooga. The Lady Panthers are 4-3 on the season.

Gene Hill’s women planned to open conference play this weekend against Coastal Carolina, but Georgia State has now postponed both Friday and Saturday’s games against the Chanticleers. No decisions have come yet regarding make-up dates, Georgia State said.

Due to the pause in games, it’s unknown how the Sun Belt Conference will remedy the missing games.

Georgia State is now the second major women’s program to be impacted by the virus: the Duke Blue Devils’ women’s team canceled the rest of their season last week out of a precaution.