Breaking: Georgia State pauses womenâ€™s basketball activities

The Georgia State womenâ€™s basketball program has paused all team activities following a pair of COVID-19 positive test results impacting two Tier 1 individuals, the school announced Wednesday afternoon.Â

All activities will pause for a minimum of seven days, and those affected will remain in isolation per CDC guidelines, the school said.

The team last played on Dec. 21 in a 73-70 overtime loss at Chattanooga. The Lady Panthers are 4-3 on the season.Â

Gene Hillâ€™s women planned to open conference play this weekend against Coastal Carolina, but Georgia State has now postponed both Friday and Saturdayâ€™s games against the Chanticleers. No decisions have come yet regarding make-up dates, Georgia State said.

Due to the pause in games, itâ€™s unknown how the Sun Belt Conference will remedy the missing games.Â Â

Georgia State is now the second major womenâ€™s program to be impacted by the virus: the Duke Blue Devilsâ€™ womenâ€™s team canceled the rest of their season last week out of a precaution.