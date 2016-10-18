Georgia State strays from traditional southern pride in football

We live in the south, and regardless if you agree or not, living in the south is associated with “southern” tendencies, especially in the college realm. When referring to major universities in Georgia, like the University of Georgia (UGA), traditions arise and are upheld with each school’s legacy.
When attending UGA, it is almost a guarantee that having school pride (especially revolving sports, more specifically football) will become second nature, eventually transforming to something ritualistic: attending every game (home or away), decking out your car with flags and stickers, and cohesively hating the same rival teams, regardless if you are a football fan or not. Being prideful of the school you are attending is not a negative trait, especially when the school is located in isolation and all you end up having is that school and its glories.
Georgia State comes together by being different; we pride ourselves on being creative as a unit or independently, all through music, dance, arts, organizations, and movements. We don’t join up to go to the football game, but instead, we join up to fight with Black Lives Matter protests or Turner Field neighbors protests. We are diverse in ethnicities, sexualities, religions and gender identities. That is how we have pride, we rally and welcome anyone to come dance with us at Unity Plaza and march with us Downtown.
UGA is located in one of the biggest towns for the creation of music and art, Athens. The unfortunate truth is, however, when someone refers to the town it is associated with not only the massive football following, but also the traditionalist pride that comes with the school. It is hardly recognized for its music or art scene, putting aside the annual Athfest.
So the surrounding setting of the school might have been initially acknowledged for it’s creative and diverse creations in the arts and music, but in today’s regards, it’s known for excessively establishing their pride on every corner of the city.
This isn’t necessarily the case with Georgia State, we might have pride, but it’s not the kind of pride the south isn’t used to. With Homecoming week finally here, one question manifests: Do we care enough about our football team winning or having Georgia State pride? The answer is twofold, yes and no. The truth is we don’t establish the reputation of this school on a foundation for loving football, which is not a dig at the team or Georgia State Athletics, it’s simply the truth, we don’t go to the games. However, we do have pride; it is just manifested in a non-traditional way.
Football is the south’s first love, just like baseball is the north’s. It wasn’t until 2010 that Georgia State had its first football game and UGA had its first game in 1892, so that aspect might be why our school lack’s in the worshipping of football. But it can also be because Georgia State is moving on a path of modernization, our worship is toward current issues, trends and creativity occurring around us.