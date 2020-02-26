Your candidates for SGA President, Atlanta EVP and Atlanta Speaker

The 2020 Student Government Association presidential race brings a majority of candidates with extensive SGA backgrounds, including two speakers, a committee chair and one Greek life member. The winner will succeed University-Wide President Jazmin Mejia and lead the 91st Administration.

Take a look at who could be the next president and the candidates for the two most competitive positions: executive vice president and speaker of the Atlanta Senate.

By Brooklyn Valera | Headshots by Matthew Siciliano-Salazar