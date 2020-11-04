Week eight of NFL action filled fantasy football teams with star studded performances from the likes of Dalvin Cook and Davante Adams. On the flip side, there were also some big let downs.Â

Here are the biggest winners and losers from week eight of fantasy football.

As always, all scores below are in PPR (points per reception) format.

WINNERS

Dalvin Cook, 48 points: Cook was quite literally the heart of the Minnesota Vikings offense in week eight. Accounting for all four of the teamâ€™s touchdowns, Cook notched 226 yards from scrimmage for the Vikings, lifting them past the Green Bay Packers in a 28-22 win.Â

Cook particularly stood out in the passing game, taking one of his two receptions to the house on a 50-yard scoring play. He remains consistent when he plays, leaving fantasy managers that took him high feeling pretty good.

DK Metcalf, 40 points: After catching just two passes for 23 yards in week seven, Metcalf bounced back in a fashion that only he can. With 12 receptions for 161 yards and two touchdowns, Metcalf has proven his value as an elite fantasy wide receiver for the Seattle Seahawks.

Patrick Mahomes, 36 points: Throwing for 416 yards and five touchdowns, Mahomes did his best Russell Wilson impression (shade intended) in week eight, carrying the Kansas City Chiefs to a dominant 35-9 win over the New York Jets. Expect Mahomes to continue to flourish throughout the season.Â

LOSERS

George Kittle, 5 points: Fantasy managers with Kittle on their squad might need to sit down for this: the all-pro tight end will miss eight weeks with a broken bone in his foot. The injury marks a significant blow for Kittle owners as the San Francisco 49ers have picked up yet another injury this season.

Mike Davis, 8 points: Despite facing a favorable matchup against a weak Atlanta Falcons defense, Davis could not see much production in week eight, running the ball for just 66 yards. It seems his time as the Carolina Panthers starting tailback will come to an end with Christian McCaffreyâ€™s return this week.

Lamar Jackson, 14 points: The struggles continue for Jackson, and week eight was one of his worst performances this year. Throwing two interceptions and losing a fumble, the Baltimore Ravensâ€™ reigning MVP did not bring his best in week eight.