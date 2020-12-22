Winners and losers from week 15 of fantasy football

Star-studded fantasy performances filled week 15 of NFL action. The playoff race is only getting tighter, and with just two weeks left in the regular season, most leagues are nearing an end. Here are the biggest winners and losers from week 15.

As always, all points mentioned reflect points per reception (PPR) league formats.

WINNERS

Jalen Hurts, 38 points: In only his second start, Hurts exceeded expectations and showed just how ready he is to be a starter in the NFL. Hurts attacked the Arizona Cardinals defense both on the ground and in the air as he totaled 401 yards and four touchdowns.Â

Hurts brings a rushing element to the table that quarterback Carson Wentz just did not, making the Philadelphia Eagles offense flow slightly better. Despite losing the game in week 15, Hurts showed fantasy managers that he could no longer be a sleeper player and even more excitement about his future games.

Josh Allen, 38 points: Allenâ€™s near-perfect week 15 performance saw him score four total touchdowns, two of which came on the ground. Allen also attached 359 passing yards to his already impressive numbers in week 15, solidifying his fantasy and real-life dominance this season. Despite criticism, Allen and the Buffalo Bills seem only to get better as the season continues, making the second-year quarterback a must start in all leagues.Â

Darren Waller, 30 points: After scoring an astounding 45 points just two weeks prior, Waller put up another big fantasy performance this week as he hauled in nine catches for 150 yards and one score. Waller lines up at the tight end position, but you might mistake his numbers for a wide receiver. The numbers have been true of the Las Vegas Raiders’ offense all season, even if Waller has had off games at times.Â

The lack of offensive power and a generally muddled passing game allows for Waller to get a high number of targets, even if they arenâ€™t for significant yardage gains. With the possibility of Marcus Mariota starting in place of the injured Derek Carr, Wallerâ€™s production may increase in the final two weeks of the regular season.Â

LOSERS

Mike Davis, 8 points: With the absence of star running back Christian McCaffrey and a solid Green Bay Packers defense, Davis should have excelled in week 15, but he did just the opposite. Rushing the ball for 59 yards on 14 carries gave Davis a fantasy output far lower than managers were expecting out of the Carolina Panthersâ€™ running back.Â

Keenan Allen, 3 points. A Los Angeles Chargers offense that struggled in week 15 barely used Allen. Despite the indication that Allen was not ready to go for the turnaround Thursday night game versus the Raiders in week 15, the veteran receiver suited up, but to no avail. Look for a bounce-back game from Allen in week 16.Â

DK Metcalf, 9 points: Metcalf has been a fantasy breakout in 2020, recording multiple games with more than 20 fantasy points. Despite this, the Washington Football Team held the second-year receiver to just five catches for 43 yards against the Washington Football Team. Expect better from Metcalf in week 16.Â