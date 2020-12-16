Winners and losers from week 14 of fantasy football

Week 14 of NFL action represented the first round of the fantasy playoffs for most leagues, and we saw plenty of action to kick off the most stressful time of the season. Here are the biggest winners and losers from week 14 and the first week of your fantasy football playoffs.

As always, all points mentioned reflect points per reception (PPR).

Winners

Derrick Henry, 36 points: Henry returned to his high status after an abysmal week 13. Carrying the ball for 215 yards and a pair of touchdowns helped the Tennessee Titans running back solidify one of his most dominant performances of the year.Â

With just a few games left in the season, Henry and the Titans will face a slew of underwhelming run defenses, starting with Detroit Lions in week 15. The Lions defense has struggled all season in fantasy, with only the Las Vegas Raiders scoring fewer points in fantasy through week 14. Expect another high-usage day from Henry and another big fantasy payoff.Â

Jonathan Taylor, 30 points: Taylor has had a somewhat turbulent rookie season, shining at times but also getting lost in a lackluster Indianapolis Colts offense that has struggled to find an identity. Despite this, Taylor dominated in week 14, finding the end zone twice and picking up 150 yards on the ground. While it is hard to predict Taylorâ€™s usage in the coming weeks, a rational approach sees him starting in most fantasy leagues.

Travis Kelce, 27 points: Kelce has been spectacular all season long, but week 14 proved just how consistent the seven-year veteran could be. Kelceâ€™s eight catches for 136 yards marked his fifth 100-plus receiving yard game in his last six outings. He also caught his ninth touchdown of the season

Kelce has benefited from the Kansas City Chiefsâ€™ pass-happy offense and Patrick Mahomesâ€™ skills as a quarterback. Now, the Chiefs have multiple receivers over the 1,000-yard mark. Look for Kelce to continue his high target rate and fantasy production.Â

Losers

Matt Ryan, 7 points: Folks, if you donâ€™t know this by now, please stop starting Matt Ryan. On a horrible day for the 12-year veteran, Ryan threw three interceptions and one touchdown.

Ryan has turned over the ball seven times in the past four outings while throwing for just four touchdowns. Despite these numbers, 85% of ESPN fantasy leagues have Ryan rostered Ryan entering Wednesday afternoon, with many starting the Atlanta Falcons quarterback in deeper leagues.Â

Ezekiel Elliott, 8 points: Elliott continued his disappointing 2020 campaign with just 48 rushing yards and 11 receiving yards. While Elliott certainly hasnâ€™t been himself this season, a lack of support from the rest of the Dallas Cowboys offense hasnâ€™t helped. Keep Elliott on the bench unless you have no alternatives.Â

Mike Evans, 8 points: There was a time when Evans was a fantasy nightmare, but in 2020, he is merely a fantasy fluke. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver caught three passes for 56 yards and, yet again, no touchdowns. The six-year veteran has passed the century mark in receiving yards just twice this season, adding to the bleak outlook moving forward. Things may look a little better for Evans this week as he faces off against a weak Falcons defense.