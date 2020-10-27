Winners and losers from an exciting week six of the 2020 Fantasy Football Season

The fantasy gods giveth, and they taketh away. There is no better proof of this than week six of NFL action. The likes of wide receivers Tyler Lockett and Davante Adams put up gargantuan numbers, while others â€” cough-cough, Mike Evans â€” failed to show up.

Here are the biggest winners and losers from week six of fantasy football.

All scores below are in points per reception (PPR) format.

WINNERS

Tyler Lockett, 53 points: If you do not have Lockett at the top of your winnerâ€™s list for week six, you are just wrong. The Seattle Seahawks wide receiver put up an astounding 200 yards and three touchdowns on 15 receptions.

With a total of 53 points, Lockett gave one of the most outstanding all-time fantasy performances in NFL history, proving his superiority as a serious deep-route threat in week six and rewarding managers who stuck with him.

Davante Adams, 44 points: Despite giving fantasy managers headaches at times, Adams came up big in week six as the Green Bay Packers bounced back from a dreadful offensive performance last week. The top receiver put up his best performance of the year, catching 15 passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns.

While consistency is not his strong suit, Adams proved again why he is a must-start player on any fantasy lineup.Â

Tom Brady, 36 points: Brady makes his first appearance on my winnerâ€™s list this season because he was terrific in week six. Scoring a total of five touchdowns, including one with his patented quarterback sneak, Brady put on a show against the Las Vegas Raiders.

While the Brady-Tampa Bay Buccaneers saga has been somewhat of a statistical rollercoaster this season, the 43-year-old quarterback has shined at times, further cementing his fantasy value.

LOSERS

Mike Evans, 5 points: If you thought Mike Evans would bounce back this week for a big game against the Raiders, you were wrong. Despite Tom Bradyâ€™s spectacular performance, Evans hauled in just two catches for 37 yards.

There is no use justifying playing Evans after consecutive dumpster-fire performances. Expect to see him on the bench next week.

Mike Davis, 8 points: Despite a busy day for the Carolina Panthersâ€™ offense, Davis saw little time in the limelight. The running back rushed for just 12 yards in week six but saved his fantasy performance with five catches for 24 yards.

Cam Newton, -0.18 points: Throwing for three interceptions and less than 100 yards, Newton was beyond terrible in week six for the New England Patriots. The former number-one-overall pick was benched during the second half, leaving managers who started Newton beyond disappointed.