Virtual raves offer a safer alternative for the club scene

Neon clothing, eccentric makeup, and large amounts of glitter are not typical at-home attire, but it’s entirely appropriate at a virtual rave.

Due to COVID-19, group gatherings and parties are not the safest activity, but there are still options for those who miss the nightlife and want to remain safe during the pandemic.

Organizations like Club Quarantine and Subculture Party are bringing the rave life to the living room, with virtual events headlined by a variety of talent.

At these events, attendees from all over the world and from all walks of life are welcome to come together to enjoy virtual drag shows, interpretive dance, slam poetry, music and DJs.

Club Quarantine is a Toronto-based, underground, queer nightclub hosted every Friday night from around 9 p.m. to midnight on Zoom. You can find the access code on their Instagram or Twitter, usually a couple of hours before the event and it will send an RSVP and link to the party.

A different event is promoted every week and oftentimes these parties are fundraisers for people within the LGBTQ+ community who need support. There is no cover charge to attend, but donations are welcomed. The most recent fundraiser was for the party’s own DJs who needed equipment.

The vibe at Club Quarantine is flamboyant, emphasized by a gleaming display of queer club kids, drag queens and diverse DJ sets from underground and celebrity artists like Charli XCX.

Almost everyone on these calls uses Zoom’s virtual backgrounds or use LED lighting to add ambiance. It’s not rare to see an attendee swaying in front of a psychedelic video background; another person donned in a pink wig and surrounded by strobe lights or a small group in mall goth attire slow dancing with a porcelain doll.

The chat feature is flooded with cheers of glee and affirmation, with messages saying “this is cool AF” and “Club Quarantine saved me during this pandemic.”

Subculture Party recently had a fundraising event for former employees of Fickle Wish in Los Angeles. The event had 400+ attendees with headliners such as Dylan Brady, Dorian Electra, HANA and Pussy Riot.

This virtual club focuses on artistic freedom, individuality, alternative fashion and underground house, electro and hyperpop music. The diversity is apparent through the party attendees who expressed themselves through a diverse array of 2000s goth and alternative makeup and clothing.

Sophomore Alianna Garrett has attended a few virtual parties, including a Subculture Party event and highly recommends attending.

“When you join, you’re immediately greeted by rave-like and alternative music,” Garrett said. “Everyone is dancing, on their webcam of course, and having a genuine good time. They also have featured artists sometimes, and I got to see Girli last time I went. I really enjoyed it, and I definitely plan to attend another Subculture Party.”

Subculture Party hosts cyber parties every Saturday with a password posted on their Instagram before the event. They also use their website to keep followers updated.

The competition to attend these parties is exceptionally high, and the Zoom party attendance caps at 500, so it’s on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Virtual parties might sound off-putting at first because there’s no physical interaction, but there is no denying the vibrant and community-driven energy they hold.

For those looking for a way to keep the rave life alive or just wanting to dress up and party with open-minded individuals, these virtual clubs are a great safe way to keep the party going.