Unleash your creativity on campus

Are you looking for ways to get involved on campus and make the most out of this school year? Campus organizations and events have plenty of opportunities for students to thrive. Joining organizations has many benefits that enhance students’ overall college experience. Studies show a positive connection between participating in campus activities and improved academic performance. There are many opportunities for campus involvement:

Panther Involvement Network

Panther Involvement Network (P.I.N.) is a great way to find student organizations and campus events that align with your interests. There is something for everybody with over 500 student organizations to choose from. P.I.N. also has a Service tab where students can sign up for community service events. You can access P.I.N. by visiting pin.gsu.edu.

Upcoming Creative Events

If you’re looking for ways to gain hands-on experience in media and communications, then look no further than Student Media. The upcoming Student Media Showcase will allow students to learn about opportunities with student media organizations on campus including Neo Network (video production organization), Album 88 (GSU’s radio station), Underground (literary journal), The Signal and more. The showcase will be on Friday, August 30, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Cinefest Theater. There will be a virtual option for those who cannot attend in person.

Fine Arts Pathways Party is a mixer and meetup for students, faculty and staff who are interested in film, theatre, art and music. There will be hands-on workshops, prizes and food. The event will be on Wednesday, August 28, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Fine Arts Building on the Clarkston Campus. Registration is on P.I.N.

GSU’s Play in a Day is a unique theatrical experience where student writers, directors and actors from all campuses come together to create five-minute plays. GSU Plays in a Day is currently looking for actors to be in the show. Auditions will be Friday, August 30, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Marvin Cole Auditorium at the Clarkston Campus. The performance will be Saturday, August 31 at 8 p.m.

The upcoming Student Involvement Fair gives students a chance to explore the various student organizations on campus. The in-person fair will be on Thursday, September 19, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sports Arena. The 100+ student organizations will have booths where students can sign up, ask questions and talk directly to the leaders of the organizations.

Cinefest

Whether you’re looking to unwind after class with a good movie or to hang out with friends on campus, the Cinefest has you covered. Cinefest is a student-run movie theater that brings students the latest movies for free. Admission for non-GSU students is $5. The concession stand sells snacks, popcorn, beverages, candy and more before and during the movie. The first screening of the semester is A Quiet Place: Day One. This movie will screen at the Cinefest from August 26-28. Upcoming movies being screened this semester include Inside Out 2, Challengers, Despicable Me 4 and Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

Student Organizations for Creatives

Joining student organizations is a great way to meet people with similar interests, pursue your interests and passions outside the classroom and even gain skills that can be used on your resume. There are many creative student organizations including Artists Unite @ GSU, PantherDev (game development club), Atlanta City Theatre Players, National Collegiate Entertainers Group: Chapter 1 (NCEG) and more. For more information on specific organizations and how to join, visit pin.gsu.edu. Students can also create their own organization. All that is needed is five other interested students and a faculty or staff member who will serve as the campus advisor.

The new school year can be an exciting time for new and returning students. Participating in campus organizations and events is a great way to make the most out of your college experience. Welcome back, Panthers!