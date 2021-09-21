Tripp at Knight Tour at The Cellairis Lakewood Amphitheatre

The Tripp at Night Tour took off in Atlanta at 7 pm last Friday at the Cellairis Lakewood Amphitheatre. Fans got there early and lines were packed as doors opened to the event. Many of the fans attending the event had planned and purchased tickets months in advance. The tour began in Minneapolis and will finish in Los Angeles. Atlanta was the tour’s fifteenth stop.

Trippie Redd, Ian Connor, So Faygo were scheduled to perform in Atlanta on September 17. Ian Connor announced he would drop from the tour, and K Suave was later announced as his replacement. K Suave was the first artist to take the stage during the Tripp at Knight Tour. He performed some of his hit songs, “2:32”, and “Trippple H”, and “Sexually Active”; both of which feature headlining artist Trippie Redd. K Suave made it a point to hop off the stage and take to the barricades, high-fiving fans as he made his rounds around the stage.

The next artist to perform on the Tripp at Night tour was the new up-and-coming artist SoFaygo. SoFaygo’s name has been thrown around the music industry since his first Apple Music album release, “War”. Since April of this year, SoFaygo has been signed by Travis Scott to Cactus Jack Records. Cactus Jack Records was founded in 2017 by the famous ArtroWorld artist. SoFaygo made a huge connection with the crowd and performed songs such as “Let’s Lose Our Minds”, “Off the Map” and “Everyday”.

Trippie Redd was the last artist to take the stage on Friday night. Trippie has made his name in the music industry for some years now and has continuously impressed fans with his newest sounds. Trippie released his newest debut album “Trip at Knight” on August 20, 2021, and later took to touring five days later. Some fans may know Trippie for his albums, “A Love Letter to You”, his famous single “Under Enemy Arms”, and his famous hit feature, “F**k Love” by XXXteancion.