Trae Young’s 38 lead Hawks over Clippers 108-99

The Atlanta Hawks defeated an All-Star-less Los Angeles Clippers team 108-99 on Tuesday night, with fans in attendance.

Trae Young scored 38 points on an efficient 12/23 shooting night and added four assists. He had it going from the floor and gave the Hawks the jolt they needed to pull away late in the second half. His late dagger threes put the Clippers way late, and Young recorded his seventh 30-point game of the season.

Clint Capela scored 13 points and grabbed 19 rebounds, giving him his seventh straight double-double on the season. He continues to be a threat on the glass and the inside, now averaging 14.5 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game, both top-5 in the NBA.

De’Andre Hunter also had a magnificent night, scoring 22 points on 7/16 shooting and dishing four assists. His ascension has been crucial for this group, and it is becoming more apparent that he will be the second scoring option for Lloyd Pierce.

Kevin Huerter had an impressive game, notching 13 points on 3/3 shooting from three. His points helped Atlanta stay in front while the starters were out and prevent a comeback for the Clippers.

It was a pretty even game throughout as neither team broke away until the end. Atlanta made critical shots and essential stops to hold off Los Angeles and secure the win. Lloyd Pierce’s team is becoming better at closing out games, which may have to do with the frontcourt defense.

“To hold anybody in the league under 100 points is huge. I think John [Collins] and Clint have been huge for us on the backend,” Lloyd Pierce said.

Atlanta’s 33-point third quarter allowed the team to get the offense going and capitalize on excellent ball movement and open shots.

“We were making shots in the third quarter, and our energy was picking up,” Hunter said.

The Clippers were without All-Stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, as well as Patrick Beverly. Even without their key players in attendance, Los Angeles still competed and showcased their competitiveness.

Reggie Jackson stepped up big for Tyronn Lue, scoring a team-high 20 points, grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out eight assists. His aggressiveness offensively helped keep the Clippers within reach.

Serge Ibaka was also huge for Los Angeles, posting 15 points and grabbed five rebounds. His scoring early in the game and his defense kept Los Angeles in the game.

Ivica Zubac gave Lue 13 points and ten rebounds, acting as a force on the glass and creating many second-chance points for the Clippers.

It was a great team victory for Atlanta as they finally had fans in the building and gave them something to cheer about.

“The more fans are there, the more fun it is for me. I like to put on a show,” Young said.

Atlanta begins a back-to-back tomorrow at home against the Brooklyn Nets at State Farm Arena, a team they defeated earlier this month on the road.