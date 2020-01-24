Trae Young becomes the first Hawk since 1998 to be named an NBA All-Star Team starter

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, 21, has been named to the Eastern Conference team for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game.Â

For the 21-year-old, the recognition is a nod at his much-improved offense. He entered Thursday ranking 11th in PER (Player Efficiency Rating) as well as top-5 in both scoring (29.2) and assists (8.2) per game.

Young was emotional after he found out he was in All-Star, and rightfully so. He has carried the Hawks on his back through his season-long reliable scoring.

Despite Atlanta being the leagueâ€™s worst team, the second-year player out of Oklahoma has kept them in many games with his scoring spurts and ability to hit key shots.Â

For the franchise, he is their first All-Star since Joe Johnson and first to start in the game since Dikembe Mutombo in 1998.Â