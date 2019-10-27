Tra Young shines in Atlantaâ€™s 103-99 victory over the Orlando Magic. Here is how it happened

The Atlanta Hawks won a nail-biter Saturday night, as they defeated the Orlando MagicÂ 103-99 on Opening Night at State Farm Arena.

Hereâ€™s How It Happened Â

The opening minutes belonged to Tra Young and rookie DeAndre Hunter, who combined to score the teamâ€™s opening fourteen points. Young was on fire, knocking down his first four attempts from the field, including a pair of three-pointers. He would finish the evening with a mammoth 39 points.Â Â Â

The remainder of the first half saw the teams trade buckets. A 15-13 run broke the second quarter deadlock and gave the Hawks a slim 52-50 advantage going into the break.

Atlanta broke the score open to begin the third quarter. Unsurprisingly, Tra Young led the charge on the 9-2 run, helping the team expand their lead to 61-52 with 9:29 to go in the quarter.

With a 77-75 lead entering the fourth quarter, Lloyd Pierceâ€™s men continued to trade baskets with the Magic. Young hit a key three-pointer from way downtown with 4:22 left to go to tie the game at 94 a piece.

Young did not look back, as he hit a layup and followed suit by banked in another three-pointer with 25.1 seconds left to play to give the home team a 102-97 advantage.

As the final buzzer sounded, those inside State Farm Arena were not let down, and they made their voices heard as the team improved to 2-0 on the season.

Key Takeaways

Get Ready For An Offensive Show This Season

The Hawks boast a fearless, young lineup that is sure to light up the NBA for years to come. If the first two games have anything to say about it, this season will be a joy to watch.Â

To put it simply, Lloyd Pierceâ€™s men can light it up under the lights. With Tra Young heaving up three-pointers from all over the arena and John Collins giving the team a solid presence underneath, the balance could be key for an end of season playoff birth.Â

While it is far too soon to deem Young an early MVP candidate, his leadership and drive on the floor is reminiscent of a ten plus-year veteran.Â Â

The Rookies Ooze QualityÂ Â

Sure, the Hawks missed out on a few of the marquee names in this past summerâ€™s NBA draft. Zion Williamson went to New Orleans. RJ Barrett will light up Madison Square Garden in New York. And Ja Morant will grace the FedExForum in Memphis.Â

But the Hawks arguably won the draft, if you choose to observe the longer-term benefits. Rookies DeAndre Hunter and Cam Reddish are already showing their potential on the hardwood.Â

Hunter, a product of Tony Bennettâ€™s national champion Virginia Cavaliers squad, has shown a promising ability to get to the hole and create scoring opportunities for himself and his teammates, as any good wing player should.Â Â

And while Reddish has struggled a bit with his offensive game thus far, the Duke product will have plenty of time to observe and take advice from one of the gameâ€™s greats, Vince Carter. His frame and production on the defensive side of the ball must be praised.

Sure, heâ€™s is a work in progress, but the guard just needs a few confidence boosters to become an intrical part of this unit.Â Â Â Â Â