Three things we learned about the Hawks

It has been a good week overall for the Atlanta Hawks. Since Nate McMillan took over for Loyd Pierce, the Hawks have leaped into a top-six seed in the Eastern Conference. However, they also upgraded their bench ahead of the seasonâ€™s final two months. Following a 1-2 week, here are three things we learned about the team.

Lou Williams is an Atlanta Hawk againÂ

The Hawks acquired Lou Williams and two future second-round picks from the Los Angeles Clippers for Rajon Rondo just minutes before Thursdayâ€™s NBA trade deadline.

Williams, who was drafted in 2005 from South Gwinnett High School, averaged 11.9 points per game for the Hawks from 2012-14 and shot 35% on three-pointers. In 42 games with the Los Angeles Clippers this season, he averaged 12.1 points and 3.4 assists per game in 22 minutes.Â

The former Hawks player adds a great scoring threat off the bench and bolsters what could be the deepest benches in the Eastern Conference.Â

Atlanta has faced a myriad of injuries all season long, and they can now worry less about injuries and depth and more about a postseason push.Â

Whatâ€™s next for John CollinsÂ

The trade talks on the third-year Hawks forward go back almost a year.Â

Heâ€™s garnered interest from various NBA teams, but the Hawks didnâ€™t pull the trigger. Both sides have been in talks for a contract extension; the two sides are still far apart on negotiations. Most recently, Collins, who is seeking a max contract, turned down an extension offer worth $90 million earlier this season.Â

Collins went out and scored a career-high 38 points against the Golden State Warriors and grabbed 12 rebounds. We know that no matter what, Collins is going to put his best effort forward and try to help his team win.Â

After eight-game win streak snapped, Hawks still waiting to reach full health

Since McMillanâ€™s interim promotion on March 2, the Hawks have looked more energized on both ends of the floor. McMillan has given the team an edge, and they have closed games and secured victories, leading them to wins in nine of his first 11 games.Â

Atlanta was able to get as high as the four seed on Monday before dropping to the current sixth seed in the East. The trend has been great, and they were in desperate need of a new voice, and McMillan provides that.Â

The best thing for the Hawks right now is Deâ€™Andre Hunter, whoâ€™s recovering from Feb. 8 knee surgery, appears to be on track to return in the coming weeks. Hunter, who was in the conversation to be an All-Star,Â could propel Atlanta further to where they want to be.Â

With the NBA Season tentatively scheduled to end May 16, Atlanta has a little over a month to jump in the standings and secure a playoff spot for the first time since the 2016-17 season.