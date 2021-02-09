Three things we learned about the Hawks last week

The Atlanta Hawks took a step back last week, dropping three of their four games during their homestand. However, they picked up a much-needed win over the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night. Currently sitting at the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with an 11-12 record, several things stood out about the Hawks this week.Â

Cam Reddishâ€™s inconsistent sophomore season

The second-year man out of Duke remains loaded with raw talent. However, he neglects to let the game come to him; instead, he is trying to force his shots on offense.

During last weekâ€™s loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, Reddish defended future Hall of Famer LeBron James well. The MVP-candidate only scored nine points heading into the fourth quarter.Â

Wednesday’s loss against the Dallas Mavericks was a tough one for Reddish, who finished 1-8 from the field and 0-4 from three with two turnovers. Against the Utah Jazz, Reddish fared a little better, scoring 12 points, but it came on a tough 5-14.Â

When Toronto came, Reddishâ€™s patience prevailed, and he scored 10 points on 3-6 shooting (two three-pointers) with five rebounds.Â

The Hawks do not need Reddish at an all-star level yet, but he needs to continue making forward strides. He has the talent and build of an All-Star-caliber player, but the critical thing is taking small strides every game.Â

The 21-year-old Reddish will figure it out, but as seen from this week, he still has a ways to go.Â

Kevin Huerter needs more touches on offense

All week, Huerter proved his scoring ability and created many shots for himself on offense. He finished with 16 points against the Jazz and was the Hawksâ€™ second-leading scorer.

Huerter was scorching hot from the field Saturday against the Raptors, scoring 19 points on 6-8 shooting and five threes. He also put up a double-double effort against the Mavericks on Wednesday, scoring 21 points, dishing out ten assists and nailing four threes.Â

Huerter scored double-figures in all four games this week. He continues to take advantage of the opportunities presented to him.Â

His playmaking, slashing ability and three-point shooting have not only improved this week but gradually get better each week. Atlanta should keep his shooting ability and passing in mind as it would be an added boost to Trae Young, who continuously receives double teams throughout games.Â

John Collinsâ€™ lack of aggressiveness

Collins recorded 22 points and seven rebounds against a stout defensive front in the Lakers. He scored a season-high 35 points against the Dallas Mavericks this week and also added 12 rebounds.Â

He added 17 points and seven rebounds against the Utah Jazz and finished this week on a high note against the Toronto Raptors with 19 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three blocks.Â

These are good numbers, but they came with few free throws. He did not take any against the Lakers or Jazz and only combined for eight attempts in the other two games.

Collins scored in double-figures in all four games this week and continues to shoot efficiently from three-point range. He needs to be aggressive with his touches and look to score in more ways than using his much-improved jump shot.Â

With key players missing and the team yet to have a fully healthy roster, the Hawks are in desperate need of a consistent second scorer alongside Young, and Collins is the guy for the job.