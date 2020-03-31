Three Big Things: Week of 3/22/2020

School

The Panthers football team landed Noel Ruiz last Tuesday, filling their hole at kicker. A grad transfer from North Carolina A&T, he went 20-22 on field-goal attempts last season with the Aggies. North Carolina A&T has won the last three Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Championships. Ruiz is a player who knows what a winning team looks like. His resume is strong, and his presence bodes well for a team entering its eleventh year of existence.

State

The Atlanta Hawks partnered with Goodr, State Farm and the City of Atlanta Department of Parks and Recreation to donate food to more than 500 families on Friday. With many out of work and unsure of where their next meal may come from, the initiative to help Atlanta’s underprivileged shines a light on this dark time. Additionally, those most vulnerable to COVID-19 were provided with a home food delivery service. Senior citizens and low-income students relying on school for meals made up the majority of the group.

National

Slam magazine hosted a Call of Duty tournament for the second time this past weekend. The Miami Heat’s Meyers Leonard led his team to victory over the Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons and his squad. Among those on the winning team were NBA superstar Donovan Mitchell and high school sensation LeBron “Bronny” James, Jr. This was Slam’s second time doing a live stream, and the turnout could not have been better. Sports and gaming continue to merge the gap between each other. This is just one example of athletes making the most out of their quarantines.