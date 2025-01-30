Think pieces and thoughtful confessions: Creativity in the uncertainty in TikTok’s future

The internet has seen the rise and fall of several social media apps such as Twitter, Vine, MySpace and TikTok’s predecessor, Musical.ly. As TikTok faces its final season, millions of users have logged on to relive trends that echo the 2020 pandemic era, when people disconnected from each other physically and reconnected electronically. Lawmakers called for a ban on Jan. 19, TikTok’s future is uncertain but its impact on creativity and the digital landscape is undeniable.

As one of the leading social media platforms for short-form content creation, TikTok has allowed creators and users over its seven-year history to share their life stories, launch brands and bring attention to stories often overlooked by mainstream media.

TikTok has created immense opportunities for upcoming creators including brand deals, sponsorships, event invitations and collaborations, making it a key platform for growth in the creative industry.

“Self-expression has been a main focus on TikTok, and our algorithms connect us through shared interests while fostering a sense of belonging on the app,” Wayne Warren, a freelance creative director and a junior computer information systems major at Georgia State University says.

“Other apps don’t compare because the algorithm type is different, too. What can be accomplished on TikTok cannot be accomplished anywhere else.”

For Warren, TikTok is more than just a platform for content creation, it’s a space for networking and collaboration.

“TikTok allows me to operate as a creative person by connecting with others in the community, in other words, networking,” Warren explains. “TikTok has allowed me to meet creators across Atlanta and collaborate with them to accomplish goals that I sometimes think are out of my reach.”

“I’ve had more collaborations than anything on the app because of Atlanta and because I am a Georgia State student,” Warren says. “The app has connected me to amazing people across Atlanta and GSU’s campus, allowing me to make great friends and acquaintances.”

Warren says, “It never negatively influenced my creations personally because I think authenticity sells and when you are your authentic self, people will enjoy what you bring when creating.”

Jonah Williams, a content creator and junior computer information systems major at Georgia State University says that TikTok helps creatives stay inspired.

“Constantly seeing a variety of content curated to what you like allows you to take inspiration from other creators or current events to create new content,” Williams says.

As a member of “The Shoplyfters,” a group of creators specializing in lifestyle, fashion and comedy skits, Williams and his team have amassed millions of views for their relatable and entertaining content and collaborated with Clark Atlanta University’s social media and marketing manager to style a student from CAU for a dress for success campaign.

The future of content creation is unclear but one thing that remains true is that in the absence of TikTok, creators will likely have to adapt to other platforms; and a shift in how short-form content is made and shared will occur.

“If TikTok does stay gone, I imagine it will shift back to how it used to be with long-form content retaking the throne,” says Williams. “With longer YouTube videos and streams being people’s main source of content consumption.

Williams says, “GSU has a huge fashion and clothing community and whether you make clothes or are heavily interested in them, TikTok is the main outlet to showcase or promote that.”

“The content on TikTok is drastically different from other platforms because it feels more personal,” says Williams. “People rant, tell story times, dance and just post more freely and don’t care as much compared to how they do on other apps.”

“Making skits about literally anything, even jokes we make to ourselves allows us to express our ideas and thoughts,” says Williams.

TikTok, a social media platform that caters to both niche and mainstream interests, is a space to be vulnerable and connect with others locally and globally. The app quickly became a creative hub, fostering authenticity and vulnerability among creators and viewers.

The app features creator resources like TikTok Studio, the Creator Academy and the Creator Fund, all tools to help creators film, edit, promote, market and monetize their content.

The unique combination of short-form video content, engaging algorithms and community-driven creativity has made it stand out from other platforms, furthering its success and influence.

As Georgia State University establishes itself as a creative force in downtown Atlanta, TikTok has played a key role in connecting local creators to global audiences and promoting Atlanta as a creative hub.