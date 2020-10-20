They made birth control for the wrong gender.

Men don’t like being told what to do with their bodies but are the first to dictate how a woman should look or dress. They are the first to have an opinion on what a woman should do with her uterus.

Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but men take it to another level. Relying on women to bear the weight of controlling the outcome of childbirth is unfair to them mentally, physically and psychologically.

Men try to regulate the twelve eggs women have per year, yet they go through life with millions of sperm cells that are fertile every day. Compared to the limited number of women’s “fertile” days each month, men remain fertile for nearly the entirety of their lives, while women’s fertility ends with menopause.

Most women start menopause around the ages of 40 and 50. The average age in America is 51, which is a woman’s mid-point in her life. Of course, this is something that is natural and happens to most people. However, there are men at those ages who are still sexually active. Though their sperm count reduces with older age, they are still fertile.

Just one of the many reasons why male birth control should exist. In a survey I conducted with 87 of my followers on social media, 83% thought men should be on birth control while the other 17% thought otherwise.

Pregnancy is only possible with male ejaculation. Believe it or not, one man can impregnate four women a day, while a woman can only give birth once a year. If we do the math, that’s 1,460 pregnancies he can cause versus the one she has to deal with.

In another survey, I asked 64 of my male followers, “If they made male birth control, would you take it?” While 62% said they would consider it, 38% said they wouldn’t. When asked why they wouldn’t, no one chose to respond.

We have limited methods of birth control for men. The main options are condoms, withdrawal or a vasectomy. Scientists have been working on creating a hormonal birth control method for men since the 1970s. It’s 2020 now, and women have not only taken on responsibility but are being held accountable for the outcome of childbirth.

Women are expected to be on birth control and are told to keep quiet about the harmful effects so that men don’t have to put themselves out and put on a condom.

Condoms are not 100% effective, and most men don’t know how to correctly put them on, making them even less effective, not to mention that many dudes use lame excuses to avoid condoms or lie to partners about using them.

Women put their physical and mental well being on the line and are met with indifference.

This is not an article bashing men and their sexual decisions! There should just be some form of equity when it comes to the outcome of childbirth. Yes, making a child is typically a two-person job. But women should not be the only ones held responsible for preventing childbirth.

Remember, pregnancy is only possible with male ejaculation.