These five tracks are just enough to keep the party going all night long.

Although the summer is starting to cool down, that does not mean that the party has to stop. These five songs are just enough to keep a party thriving while still being able to chill and vibe out with friends.

WUSYANAME- Tyler, The Creator feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Ty Dolla $ign

Tyler, The Creator is well known for his eyebrow-raising instrumentals and questionable lyrics. He continues to shock his fans with a new album released in June. He gave fans a sneak peek into the album by releasing this love song, WUSYANAME, a few days before the album dropped. The lyrics of this song describe Tyler being desperately in love with a woman, as he continues to ask “What’s your name girlfriend, what’s your name?”. NBA YoungBoy glides on the beat as he makes his appearance during this song, pleading for this mystery woman’s love as well. This song is all about love, adventure and just living for right now. Although this song is unlike any other on the 16 track album, this is easily a fan favorite.

Wockesha- Moneybagg Yo

Released in April of this year, Wockesha hit the internet and had listeners addicted to Moneybagg Yo. Sliding into the intro, fans were pleased to hear Lil Wayne speaking over a very popular intro and sample. This Memphis rapper describes his longing for a popular cough syrup beverage which is later personified into a woman with purple hair in the music video. The song became an internet sensation on apps such as TikTok and Instagram where fans either sang along or made parodies of the lyrics. Needless to say, this song has people waiting for Moneybagg Yo’s next hit.

Whole Lotta Money- BIA feat. Nicki Minaj

Debuting the original song back in December of 2020, Nicki Minaj transformed this song with her collaboration with rapper BIA. This collaboration was well anticipated yet a surprise to both fanbases. Minaj named this duo between herself and BIA “Barbia” as Nicki goes by the name “Barbie” in many of her songs and on social media. The visuals for the music video did not let down. It was full of glam, glitz and a whole lot of money. This song is not only fun but catchy, so all your homegirls can sing along to this bop at the club.

Wants and Needs- Drake feat. Lil Baby

Anytime Drake and Lil Baby are on a track together, it is always going to be a good song. This song has a slow yet vibrant chorus and a beat that Drake paces over as he describes all the sins and money on his mind. He then calls out to Kanye in reference to his beliefs as he propelled himself into the world of religion. ”I probably should go link with Yeezy, I need me some Jesus.” Although this EP was released earlier this year, it still has a summertime vibe that puts the listener in this hyped-up mood. Once Lil Baby’s verse comes up, he devours the beat by starting with lyrics of his mystery lover. “DM her, delete her, she my lil secret.” He then goes on to describe how far he’s come, the trials he has faced and the monetary rewards he loves so much. Overall, the wordplay displayed by both of these artists is unmatched and easily flows together.

Wasting Time – Brent Faiyaz feat. Drake

Cooling the summer back down with this melodic R&B track, this song will have the listener longing to spend time with their significant other. “If you’re gonna waste your time, then waste your time with me.”The pair both describe all the luxuries and time they are willing to give to their woman due to their current lifestyle and occupation. Not leaving much imagination to the mind, the lyrics easily explain themselves as the pair would truly just want to live their expensive lifestyle and spoil the woman of their dreams.

Although these are just some of a few hits from the summer, they can be added to your playlist and listened to all year long. No matter the vibe, these five tracks will be able to speak for themselves and put you in the mood.