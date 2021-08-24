The Study Abroad department continues to grow

Georgia State’s Study Abroad Programs will be hosting a wide array of in-person and virtual events this semester for students interested in studying abroad. The department offers various locations to travel to and has numerous resources available for students interested in the program in the post-pandemic world.

According to Laura Boudon, the Director of Study Abroad Programs, 13 new study abroad programs are joining the current list this year. All of which will go to exciting new destinations, such as Belize, Peru, Thailand and Spain.

“Students will [now] have the option to choose from over 50 programs this school year,” Boudon said.

As stated on the Panther Involvement Networks’ website, the department’s mission is to “enable [our] diverse students to participate in safe, inclusive, high-quality, international academic for-credit experiences that contribute to their success as students and their global citizenship,”

Georgia State’s study abroad programs occur at numerous points in the year, including during spring break, summer semesters, the entire fall or spring semester and other points throughout the academic year. This variety allows students to choose the program that meets their personal and educational goals.

There are also opportunities available for students who do not have a passport or the ability to pay. The Study Abroad Programs’ website has numerous resources for students to fund and support their study abroad experience, even on a budget.

The department hosts multiple sessions for students to gain insight on potential scholarships, fund-raising opportunities and advice on travel. Additionally, students can go to the department’s website to schedule a one-on-one meeting with an advisor to discuss what program aligns with their goals. These advisors also detail what scholarships are available for study abroad programs and how to transfer credits back to Georgia State, in addition to other essential information.

This year, the department will be continuing its “Free Passport” initiative, which helps students get their first passports. The student must be a U.S. citizen, currently enrolled and complete the Study Abroad 101 quiz to be eligible for the program.

“The initiative has helped over 700 Georgia State students receive their first passport,” Boudon said.

This November, there will be a study abroad fair for students to obtain more insight and clear any study-abroad myths. The fair will take place on November 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Student Center East Ballroom.

To be eligible for study abroad, undergraduate students need a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.0, and graduate students need a 3.0. Students who wish to enroll in a study abroad program have two application deadlines.

Students who choose to do a faculty-led program abroad during the spring 2022 semester need to apply by October 15, 2021. Students who want to travel during the summer 2022 semester need to apply by February 1, 2022.

When considering studying abroad, Mrs. Boudon recommends students plan early, research scholarships options, meet with an advisor, attend the study abroad fair and check out the COVID-19 requirements for their chosen destination. Taking these measures as soon as possible will ensure the best study abroad experience.

For more information on the numerous events planned or requirements for the Study Abroad Programs, check out their website at mystudyabroad.gsu.edu.