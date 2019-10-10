Hart mentioned that, as one of the team’s leaders, he had to constantly watch film in preparation for games — sometimes even in class.

The second anonymous athlete shared in the sentiment that school often came after sports, contrary to the NCAA’s claim that “student-athletes are students first.”

“To get the grades that I want, [I] have to form [my] schedule around practice times. So, I’ll have a crazy schedule and I won’t be able to get to everything I need to get to because it’s around training time,” the second anonymous athlete said. “If I have to sacrifice time, usually it’s for school versus [my sport].”

Along with their schedules and success in school, student-athletes also put their bodies on the line. Senator Parker’s bill in New York intends to address this issue.

In an exclusive interview with The Signal, Sen. Parker said, “We know that college sports is replete with stories of exceptional players getting injured and losing their whole career with no compensation from the NCAA or the universities.”

Parker intends to solve this problem by mandating the establishment of an injury fund at all colleges impacted by his bill.

Sen. Parker is confident New York will become one of the next states to pass legislation allowing athletes to profit.

“I will tell you now, I expect to have the votes to pass this,” Parker said.

So, what is the future of similar legislation in Georgia and other states?

Georgia House Representative Demetrius Douglas, a former University of Georgia linebacker who also played in the NFL, believes similar legislation in Georgia is possible.

“I am for it,” Douglas said. “Being a former athlete, I know what this entails.”

From the brand of shoes a student-athlete wears to the numbers they wear on their backs, “everyone else makes money but [student athletes],” he said.

South Carolina state Senator Marlon Kimpson agrees. He feels the NCAA’s system is “archaic.”

Kimpson, who introduced legislation on the topic in 2015 and 2018, plans on introducing new legislation when the South Carolina legislative session opens in January.