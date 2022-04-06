The New Look Panthers Roster

We are 24 games into the 2022 collegiate baseball season, and the Georgia State Panthers are sitting pretty at 15-9 on the season and 4-2 in conference play.Â

It is still early in the season, but the apparent trend popping off the stat sheet is the power of this new look Panthers roster.Â

The top half of this lineup has some serious pop that opponents can’t overlook.Â

They have a ton of complimentary talent towards the bottom of this lineup that can grind away at-bats and bring the pitch count up while also bringing solid defense.

Â A new addition to the team, junior outfielder Max Ryerson, has been a significant contributor to the team’s success at the plate so far this season.Â

In 99 at-bats on the season, Ryerson has 31 hits, 19 RBIs, 64 total bases and a .646 slugging percentage to go along with eight home runs, tied with his teammate Griffin Cheney for the most in the conference.Â

From talks with players on the team, they expect Ryerson to continue to be a focal point of the offense this season moving forward.

The top of this Georgia State lineup has been meshing up to this point. The younger core of this team has proven so far that they can be the future of this clubhouse.Â

Cameron Jones, the All-Sun Belt Conference selection as a two-way player his first year, is a perfect example. In 81 at-bats on the season, he has 28 hits, two home runs, 13 RBIs and a .457 slugging percentage.Â

He is also an extremely versatile closing pitcher/first baseman. He looks like he is well on his way to piggy-backing off a phenomenal freshman campaign.

Dalton Pearson is another young core member at the top of the lineup. Pearson was one of the fastest and most dynamic players in the 2020 high school class.Â

He entered Georgia State ranked among the top of the incoming first-year students in the nation by Perfect Game. He earned the starting job in the right field as a true freshman and is looking to add to his resume in his sophomore season.Â

He has 21 hits in 82 at-bats to go along with 10 RBIs, two home runs and a .390 slugging percentage.

Like graduate student Griffin Cheney, older faces have enjoyed a tremendous start to the season.Â

His .439 batting average is the team’s highest, while his eight home runs are tied for the conference lead.Â

He has 29 hits in 66 at-bats; 12 went for extra bases. A great mix of young talent and veteran leaders seems to click exceptionally well. This lineup’s talent jumps off the diamond when you see them in action.

Another Veteran leader, Deangelo Abboud, is also off to a scorching start to the season at the plate. In just 61 at-bats, Abboud has 20 hits, 12 RBIs and a .459 slugging percentage.

This team has many different approaches in the batter’s box. Depending on the situation, they can hit for contact or power, but they would characterize themselves as power hitters.Â

They can hit for extra bases at any at-bat, top to bottom, making this offense scary to defend.

Veteran leader Griffin Cheney said, “I think a major key to our offensive success this year is the addition of Lars Davis and Niko Buentello to the staff. They dove into the philosophy and approach side of hitting rather than mechanical adjustments. I think the numbers we have put up offensively speak volumes on the new additions to the staff.”

Â From talks with the staff, it is apparent that they are all very excited about this year’s team.Â

They know how capable this high-powered offense is and what damage in the Sunbelt Conference it can cause.Â

If the team can continue the production level they have shown thus far, they have a great chance of putting together a fantastic season.

This year can serve as a foundational year for the younger guys to get reps together and learn the nuances of a collegiate baseball season from the veteran leaders on the team.Â

If these first 24 games indicate things to come for this Panthers team, you can expect to see fireworks at the plate this season.Â

The noticeable motor for this team is the top of the lineup’s ability to hit for extra bases and drive in runs. The more this team can play together, the better they will get.Â

It is an exciting time to be playing ball in Panthersville.