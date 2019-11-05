The life of a football stadium employee

I traveled to the Georgia State Panthers’ football stadium, also known as Georgia State Stadium, to speak with my boss Kaylee and ask her how it feels to work inside the stadium.

Kaylee Goodell is a member of the athletics staff at Georgia State. She started in July, after she arrived from New Orleans, where she spent seven months working for the Miami Marlins’ Triple-A affiliate, the New Orleans Baby Cakes.

“Transitioning into college athletics was a big change for me,” Goodell said. “I grew up loving the Braves.”

Kaylee Goodell said what brought her to Atlanta was the rich history of the city and the love she has for the Braves. For her, the chance to work in the home of her beloved baseball franchise made the transition sweeter.

Goodell has lived all over the country, as she continues to find new homes with her work. On top of New Orleans, she has spent time in Tampa, Florida and the states of New Hampshire and South Carolina.

Now, Goodell’s new goal is to settle in as quickly as possible.

“I was really focused on making new relations in Atlanta [when I first started],” she said.

The hardest part of living in Atlanta has been the traffic, something any true Atlantan can relate to.

Inside the stadium, Goodell says the ticket holders keep the Panther spirit and Panther pride alive. The atmosphere produced inside the stadium has been enjoyable for her.

Goodell has also made some great memories in her early days in the city. She planned and worked on “Scout Night,” in which the Atlanta chapters of the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts had the chance to relax on the field and take in a movie.