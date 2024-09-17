The Falcons have large expectations amid big offseason

After finishing 7-10 and missing the playoffs for the third consecutive season, the Atlanta Falcons returned to the drawing board this offseason, determined to turn things around. With a busy offseason marked by key roster changes and building a new environment, Atlanta is determined to bounce back and make a push for the postseason.

The rebuild began on the sidelines with the hiring of head coach Raheem Morris. Shortly after, the focus shifted to revamping the offense, starting in the quarterback room with the signing of four-time Pro Bowler Kirk Cousins.

Other key moves included selecting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth overall pick in the draft, as well as inking a deal with former Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney.

Penix impressed coaches in his preseason debut, connecting on 9 of 16 passes for 104 yards. The former Heisman candidate led two scoring drives out of five, highlighted by a 39-yard field goal and a one-yard touchdown run by Carlos Washington.

“It was fun to see [Penix] go out there and execute some of the pass plays, get some stuff done and be able to lead the offense,” Morris said. “A pretty good night for him and I was pleased with what he was able to do.”

The new additions join the familiar young core of running back Bijan Robinson, wide receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts. The front office also managed to restructure Pro Bowl offensive guard Chris Lindstrom’s contract, securing their top pass blocker and freeing up cap space to bring in more key pieces.

On the other side of the ball, the Falcons have been busy strengthening the defense, signing three new deals in the month of August alone. Atlanta traded a third-round draft pick to the New England Patriots in exchange for four-time Pro Bowl linebacker Matthew Judon, adding a proven playmaker to their pass rush.

Judon missed most of last season after tearing his biceps in week four. Before the injury, he posted a career-high 15.5 sacks in 2022 and finished in the top ten for AP Defensive Player of the Year voting.

Less than 24 hours later, the Falcons signed Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons. Coming off of a second-team All-Pro season, Simmons reportedly signed a one-year agreement worth $8 million, with $7.5 million fully guaranteed.

“Getting those guys out here and prepared to play is going to be exciting for both our coaches and the players,” Morris said. “The fan base has been excited about it all weekend. That’s always fun to see when you go out and play football.”

Simmons will be joining cornerback A.J. Terrell in the Falcons’ secondary, with Terrell also securing a new contract later that week, extending his tenure through the 2028 season.

Since being drafted 16th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, Terrell has started 61 games for Atlanta, recording 247 tackles, 43 pass breakups, four interceptions, and four forced fumbles.

Last season, the Falcons defense showed flashes of dominance, led by Pro Bowler Jessie Bates III, who picked off a career-high six passes.

After an active offseason reestablishing the culture and adding veteran pieces to a young roster, Atlanta looks to win the NFC South for the first time since the 2016 Super Bowl run.

The Falcons open the season at home in Mercedes-Benz Stadium against the new-look Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, September 8.





