The coolest corners in Little Five Points

Little Five Points, one of Atlanta’s most diverse and artistic scenes, is the type of place that is perfect for a night out with friends, window shopping or just simply grabbing coffee. Although there are countless stores, these are the best places in this indie corner of town.

Psycho Sisters:

Psycho Sisters, a vintage clothing store, offers trendy clothes from just about every decade imaginable. As the brands and styles at Psycho sisters are very diverse, the clothes sold are perfect for costumes and everyday life.

Psycho Sisters opened in 1991 and has been serving Atlanta ever since. Whether customers want a plethora of cute thrift finds, flirty flapper fits or hot and hippy 60’s clothing, Psycho Sisters has it covered.

Along with clothing, Psycho Sisters also sells various fun accessories, including unique sunglasses, wigs and jewelry. Their hours are from 12 pm to 8 pm Monday through Saturday and 12 pm to 6 pm Sunday.

Criminal Records:

When it comes to music in Atlanta, Criminal Records has you covered. Locally owned and independently operated, Criminal Records caters to music lovers and record enthusiasts alike.

The owners have lined the walls with a wide variety of music. Artists such as Lunar Vacation and Grouplove have used the space as a concert hall, creating a very intimate space for fans to come and listen to sets.

Apart from music, Criminal Records also offers a large selection of DVDs, books, graphic novels, toys and clothing. Located at the front of the store is a “local’s only” section, showcasing what some local Atlanta artists have been producing and releasing lately.

Criminal Records is open Monday-Friday from 11 am to 9 pm, Saturday from 12 pm to 9 pm, and Sunday from 12 pm to 7 pm.

Junkman’s Daughter:

Junkman’s Daughter is one of those places where just about anyone can find something they love. From books to clothes and political merchandise to the tobacco shop in the back of the store, Junkman’s Daughter offers a well-rounded selection of paraphernalia.

With Halloween right around the corner, Junkman’s Daughter is the perfect place to find dress-up clothes that are both trendy, original and hot. They also sell a plethora of jewelry, accessories and wigs to complete any look.

Junkman’s Daughter’s unique and extensive collection of items gives customers a reason to browse shelves for hours, perusing witty books such as Snoop Dogg’s “From Crook to Cook” or “How to be Sober and Keep your Friends.”

Junkman’s Daughter is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday from 12 pm to 7 pm and Friday and Saturday from 12 pm to 8 pm.

Java Lords:

If you’re out shopping in Little Five Points and need a pick-me-up, Java Lords provides a wide selection of coffee and booze perfect for any craving patrons may be wanting. Located right next to 7 Stages Theatre, Java Lords offers an inclusive and welcoming atmosphere for anyone needing a place to study, catch up with a friend or just simply grab a drink.

Java Lords offers many seating arrangements, including an outdoor patio, bar area and indoor seating. The shop provides fair-trade, a good amount of local wall art, organic coffee, liquor and baked goods. Java Lords is open Monday-Sunday from 10 am to 10 pm.

Crystal Blue:

Crystal Blue provides a very expansive selection of anything metaphysical for anyone needing crystals, tarot cards, or spiritual meditation. This shop located in Little Five Points provides customers with healing crystals and the knowledge of how to use them, incense, meditation supplies, spirit guides and books, and essential oils.

Crystal Blue is open from Monday to Saturday from 11 am to 7 pm and Sunday from 12 pm to 7 pm.

Rag-o-Rama:

When visiting Little Five Points, thrift shopping is a must. Stores such as Rag-o-Rama and the Clothing Warehouse have patrons covered when it comes to cute and trendy everyday thrift apparel.

Rag o Rama carries a broad selection of name-brand clothes, graphic and vintage tees, clothes for going out, staying in and everything in-between. As people can bring their clothes in to sell in-store, Rag o Rama contributes to the idea of sustainable living and recycling cute and barely worn clothing. Their store hours are Monday through Sunday, 11 am to 8 pm.

Clothing Warehouse:

When it comes to adorable decade everyday wear, Clothing Warehouse has patrons covered. Clothing Warehouse provides whether you need some cute overalls, flare pants or just a cute vintage tee. Their store hours are from Monday through Thursday from 11 am to 8:30 pm, Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 9 pm and Sunday from 12 pm to 7 pm.