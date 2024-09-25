The Clash of the Titans: Kamala Harris vs. Donald Trump

The clash of the titans that was the 2024 presidential debate. Kamala Harris versus Donald Trump is the most anticipated moment of the year in politics. The discussion was everything we expected—dramatic, chaotic, and thoroughly entertaining in a way that only American politics can be. And as much as I wanted to focus on policy, the economy, and facts, what I got more of was that debates in 2024 are less about policy and more about personality.

Let’s start with Donald Trump. If it’s one thing we’ve all learned by now, it’s that Trump is a showman. He says things for shock and the American people take the bait every time. We all know he bends the rules for his benefit.

From the moment he walked on stage, he was there to dominate and bulldoze. He interrupted as he felt and took as long as he wanted to answer questions.

He’s like that guy in class who doesn’t raise his hands and just blurts out the answer, whether or not he’s right or wrong, without consequence. Like saying Haitians are eating cats and dogs, absurd claims but so outlandish that you can’t help but keep watching.

He spent all his time looking for a moment, something for the media to create viral clips of. The strategy seemed to be all over the place for Trump. To his supporters, it was a masterclass in political theater; to his critics, it was a familiar display of bombast with little substance. The concern seemed more focused on Harris rather than appealing to the American people.

This is where his opponent excelled. Kamala knew who she was making her case to, for her, the stakes were much higher. This was her first real main stage moment to show that she was a threat to Trump’s run.

Instead of taking Trump’s bait, she spoke of uniting the country appealing to liberals and conservatives alike. Harris has great discernment, she knew how long to let Trump ramble and to let go of his petty comments. This is ultimately where Trump failed, he focused on defense instead of offense.

Now, what made this debate so fascinating wasn’t just the clash of personalities, though that alone was enough to make you reach for the popcorn. It was the sheer contrast in styles, a battle between two very different visions of leadership. Trump is all about power, charisma, and a force of will. He wanted to dominate, to control the narrative, to be the loudest voice in the room. Harris, on the other hand, led with a little more strategy and a steady hand.

That is where the real tension lies. Trump represents the redemption he is seeking from his “stolen election.” Trump played to his audience, stoking the flames of outrage, while Harris coolly tried to stay above the fray. Harris is aiming for the “collected and focused future” look.

At the end of the night, no one “won” in the traditional sense. However, once metrics came in, several celebrity endorsements, and the consensus from the public it was deemed that Kamala “won.” The CNN flash poll says that registered voters voted 63% to 37% that Harris had a better performance.

So, what’s the takeaway? In a world where the lines between entertainment and politics have been blurred, this debate was the perfect encapsulation of the moment we’re living in. We’re not just watching leaders debate policy anymore—we’re watching the clash of personalities and power. It is now up to us to ignore all the noise, focus on the facts, and put our judgment to the test and vote.