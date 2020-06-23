Suvivor Stories: The Dean of Students, GSUPD and the Accused Respond

THE RESULTS OF THE CASE AND JONES’ RESPONSE

In all three cases, Georgia State student Anthony Jones was charged with violating Section 2, Subsection A(18) of the Student Code of Conduct, “engaging in any sexual misconduct.”

According to the Dean of Students’ Sexual Misconduct Policy, sexual misconduct includes but is not limited to, “unwanted behavior [such] as dating violence, domestic violence, non-consensual sexual contact, sexual exploitation, sexual harassment and stalking.”

The results of each case included sanctions recommended by the Sexual Misconduct Board: a suspension until Aug. 17, three counts of disciplinary probation, three counts of sexual misconduct training, a transcript annotation and no contact directives for each woman. Dean of Students Michael Sanseviro agreed with the Board’s recommended sanctions in each case.

No contact directives issued by the university remain in place while the individuals involved have a relationship with the university. After graduation they no longer apply.

According to Sanseviro, Jones has not graduated from Georgia State yet, even though he was planned to this past semester, and will be able to resume coursework following his suspension on Aug. 17.

Students that are scheduled to graduate prior to the completion of a case can experience a delay in receiving their degree or diploma if sanctions are applied by the Dean of Students.

Although Jones received disciplinary probation in all three cases, the latest date is enforced. He is expected to remain on probation until May 4, 2021, even if he is scheduled to graduate before then. This is to ensure that the individual on probation cannot participate in Georgia State activities that require good standing as a student or alumnus.

Sexual misconduct training was also given in all three cases, however, it only needs to be completed once. Failure to complete the workshop can impact a student’s ability to receive their degree/diploma, even if the student qualifies for graduation from the university.

A transcript annotation can be applied permanently or temporarily for five years. This way, if the student’s transcript is requested by future employers, another institution or a graduate program, all transcript recipients will be aware of the violation.

During Jones’s time at Georgia State he has been involved in multiple student organizations, including the Student Government Association, Pi Alpha Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Panther Ambassadors and the 1913 Society.

In 2019, Jones ran for SGA president. During the SGA debates, Jones was questioned about his removal from the Senate, prior to running for president.

Similar to the instance Tisdale explained in her trial with the Dean of Students, Jones said he missed so many meetings due to an injury as he showed the crowd a scar on his arm. Jones was later disqualified from the race for bribing a student for her vote.

In response to his first sexual misconduct allegation, Jones was sanctioned and removed from his position as fundraising director of the Pi Alpha Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity by former President Donnell Ray. Current President Takia Tinsley upheld the decision in a statement released by the fraternity.

“As a chapter we have always been angry and disgusted at his decision to bring destruction and harm to people’s lives and we could never support, protect or associate ourselves with him or his actions,” the document states.





When presented with the accusations, Jones said he was unable to comment.

“Per my confidentiality agreement with the school, I can neither confirm nor deny any of these accusations,” Jones said.

Dean of Students Michael Sanseviro refuted that there is any confidentiality agreement preventing Jones from speaking about the case.

Jones ultimately declined to comment on the allegations.

GSUPD’S INVOLVEMENT IN THE CASE

According to Georgia State University Chief of Police Joseph Spillane, an investigator was immediately assigned to Cabria De Charbet’s sexual battery case when she filed the complaint. De Charbet’s complaint was the only incident reported and the only complainant that requested prosecution.

All parties were interviewed and in December 2019, the case was forwarded to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office.

In March, the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office said that there wasn’t enough probable cause to prosecute Jones.

In her interview with The Signal, De Charbert expressed concern about the lack of cameras in the stairwell where she was assaulted.

“As far as the University Camera system we are constantly evaluating and upgrading the system,” Spillane said.

The Signal has been reporting on GSUPD’s advances with cameras around campus as an ongoing concern for students.

On Jan. 17, 2019, The Signal published an article about the approved $2 million fund proposal by Georgia State’s Video Surveillance System Committee. And on Oct. 29, 2019, The Signal published an op-ed about the lack of cameras around campus.