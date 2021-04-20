Study Abroad Programs offering virtual events for students

Georgia State’s Study Abroad Programs are hosting virtual events for students interested in studying abroad. They offer Study Abroad 101 and Peer Advising with Study Abroad Programs throughout April, where students can receive more information about the university’s numerous programs.

Study Abroad 101 is an event where students can learn the planning process, first steps to take, scholarship opportunities and how to start their study abroad journey.

The Peer Advising event allows students to talk to a Study Abroad peer advisor to discuss the program and what works best for students within their majors. This event is a drop-in session and does not require an appointment. Students can make an online appointment with an advisor through the mystudyabroad.gsu.edu website.

Other events the program is hosting are

Coping with Culture Shock

Going Abroad After Graduation: Teaching Opportunities for Recent Graduates

Global Ambassador Program – Information Session

The Study Abroad Programs are currently offering a “Free” Passport Initiative for students at Georgia State. To be considered for the initiative, the student must be currently enrolled, be a U.S. citizen and complete the Study Abroad 101 quiz. The application for a passport is available on the Abroad Programs website.

Director of Study Abroad Programs Laura Boudon encouraged students to take advantage of the free passport initiative through May 24.

“This opportunity enables eligible [Georgia State] students to get their first passport to prepare to travel in the future, possibly to study abroad. If you are interested, please contact the office soon,” she said.

Study Abroad offers over 75 study abroad programs to over 25 different countries. They provide opportunities for spring break, May-mester, summer programs, semester and academic year programs and short-term programs during the fall and spring semesters.

However, Georgia State has canceled most summer 2021 study abroad programs because of COVID-19.

“Two programs have requested an extension of the decision timeline, and those decisions will be made soon,” said Boudon.

Students can pick the program, with the peer advisors’ help, that best suits their personal achievement goals and personal academic goals. There are opportunities for students to find an internship internationally that will count towards their academic credit.

Scholarships are available for those in the Study Abroad Programs. The Coca-Cola Global Ambassador Scholarship is available for students enrolled in the program for this summer. The Institute of International Business Common Scholarships is available for students enrolled in the J. Mack Robinson College of Business. Pell Grant recipients are also eligible to apply for the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship.

Through Georgia State, students can engage in short-term, faculty-led programs, exchange programs, international internships and independent study programs.

Non-Georgia State entities offer the University System of Georgia Programs and Provider Programs for studying abroad. Georgia State students are eligible to participate in accredited university study abroad programs. The Study Abroad Programs focus on getting students study abroad opportunities where they can earn academic credits.

Along with opportunities for students, the study abroad office also provides program options for Georgia State faculty and staff.

To be eligible for the Study Abroad Programs, students must be in good academic standing with the university. Undergraduates need a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.0, and graduate students need a 3.0.